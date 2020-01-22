The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 22
Michigan on TV
What: Wolverines vs. Penn State
Sport: Men's Basketball
When: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Just want to take the time and thank everyone (and I mean everyone!) who congratulated and supported me on my announcement! Means more to me than you can ever know. Thank you all and GO BLUE!〽️— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) January 21, 2020
#Michigan OG Ben Bredeson snaps to his teammate QB Shea Patterson in warm ups. pic.twitter.com/dQ37A3fByT— Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) January 21, 2020
Michigan offers 2022 Florida TE Tony Livingston #GoBlue https://t.co/OL2xU99QQe— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 21, 2020
Excited for the future 💡— G5 (@gilesjackson__) January 21, 2020
Juwan Howard on the #CollegeHoopsToday Podcast: Michigan's 11-6 start, Franz Wagner and much more. https://t.co/4liHpDvjGP— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 21, 2020
Juwan Howard talking about Isaiah Livers' status on @JonRothstein's podcast: "We need a healthy Isaiah. It’s going to take some time, but we’re going to keep monitoring it. I love the fact that we’re seeing some growth and some improvement with his injury."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 21, 2020
A tribute to Derek Jeter. From Larkin, Ripken, and Ozzie.— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 21, 2020
Live #HOF2020 coverage begins at 3pm ET on MLB Network pic.twitter.com/yiuEPdkWok
Derek Jeter on the day the @Yankees drafted him. Who knew this skinny kid from Kalamazoo would become a slam dunk to go into the @baseballhall #news8 pic.twitter.com/TyAd52Kr40— Jack Doles (@jackdoles) January 21, 2020
🤔 so which is it? https://t.co/fgPg9PL5M9 pic.twitter.com/NVMqIB6qMX— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@ItsAntWright) January 22, 2020
Wolverines at the Senior Bowl. Good Luck as you chase your dreams. Go Blue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/77m50Ap5OB— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) January 21, 2020
Ben Bredeson is the kind of offensive lineman the #Bears would covet pic.twitter.com/hcbtzcDNmP— Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) January 21, 2020
Congrats Strauss Mann on being named the #B1GHockey 3rd Star of the Week!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/wJU1a7NPKB— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 21, 2020
Go Blue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/hBRyrjYi4k— Kayla Robbins (@kaylayvette__) January 22, 2020
B1G dominates attendance for 2019 college football season, owning the top 3 spots. Average attendance:— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) January 21, 2020
1. Michigan - 111,459
2. Penn State - 105,678
3. Ohio State - 103,382
Nebraska was at No. 9 with 89,348 average.
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Basketball Recruiting: Future Wolverines Shine ... More On Christopher
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Projecting Michigan's Entire Two-Deep Heading Into 2020
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Scoop: Jim Harbaugh, U-M Staff Hitting Recruiting Trail Hard Out West
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Recruiting Success, Franz Wagner's Emergence And More
• Aaron McMann, MLive: Elephant In The Room: Jim Harbaugh's Contract At Michigan
