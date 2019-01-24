The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 24
Tweets of the Day:
And that right there is why he has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award presented by Bona Watch List!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/sOkHi9akHx— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
#ItsBeen20YearsSince @umichbball fantastic frosh @_iggy_braz was born. pic.twitter.com/vBkcTj5rbb— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 23, 2019
.@umichbball Head Coach, @JohnBeilein, comes by the #NarrowWayCafe to discuss his now 44-year coaching journey https://t.co/EE5K7hQm8R #itsworthit— David Merritt (@DavidMerritt15) January 22, 2019
Right place, right time. 👊 pic.twitter.com/rlN8rPDY6b— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
.@EdUofM talks with @1CMatthews, Coach Beilein and @JonTeske about the team's buzzer-beater victory over Minnesota!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/9daO5eoj5W— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2019
We always have time for our amazing fans.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 23, 2019
Even after game-winning buckets.
HAIL. pic.twitter.com/00cBpT74S6
Win at the buzzer ✅— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 23, 2019
Celebrate with your boy Jude ✅
No. 5 @umichbball enjoyed last night. pic.twitter.com/bRc9CHAJjB
It's a #B1G week in @B1GWrestling, and here's what @ShaneSparksBTN is spotlighting.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 23, 2019
Friday: No. 5 @umichwrestling at No. 2 @wrestlingbucks
Sunday: No. 1 Sebastian Rivera vs. No. 2 Spencer Lee (125 pounds) pic.twitter.com/0Eqie8iyl3
The final 10 seconds of last night's @umichbball win was a roller coaster of emo(jis)tions. 😱 pic.twitter.com/UoQY4fNU04— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 23, 2019
We know you saw the last shot, but check out all the highlights from last night's dramatic win against Minnesota! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/x9VOA7Nagu— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 23, 2019
ICYMI - MATTHEWS CALLS GAME@1CMatthews hits the game-winning shot at the 🚨 to give @umichbball the win over Minnesota 🙌#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0q9QFi0lvo— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) January 23, 2019
WATCH: You've seen her dance behind the blocks, but that pre-race routine doesn't define Sierra Schmidt -- it's only a small part. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q1ABk4D2wC— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) January 21, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Wednesday Thoughts: Learn From History & Enjoy The Ride
• Austin Fox, Projecting Michigan Football's 2019 Depth Chart
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What They're Saying After Minnesota Win
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Long, Lean OT Jeffrey Persi
• Austin Fox, U-M Has Shown A Consistent Ability To Win Games During Poor Shooting Nights
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball NBA Update: LeVert Still Healing, More
---
