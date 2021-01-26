 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 26
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 26

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

"We believe that this mandate from the MDHHS is unnecessary and should not only be reconsidered, but overturned."
— The University of Michigan Coalition of Student-Athletes, in a statement calling for the reversal of the decision to pause all athletic-related activities
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: On Ed Warinner, Coaching Moves

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Student-Athletes Call For Reversal Of 'Unnecessary' Shutdown

John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Continues Its Ascent Up The AP Poll, Jumping 3 Spots In The Top 25

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Recruits Michigan Should Consider Offering From Pylon Orlando

