TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 26

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 26
Tweets Of The Day
2021 Michigan Football Coaching Staff— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 25, 2021
HC / QBs: Jim Harbaugh
OC: Josh Gattis
Co-OC / OL: Sherrone Moore
RBs: Mike Hart
WRs: Ron Bellamy
TEs / STC: Jay Harbaugh
DC: Mike Macdonald
Co-DC / CBs: Maurice Linguist
DL: Shaun Nua
LBs: Brian Jean-Mary
Safeties: George Helow pic.twitter.com/qtvcfMzDOP
On Twitter and fired up to get rolling- LET’S GO BE GREAT! #GoBlue 〽️— Mike Macdonald (@MikeMacUM) January 25, 2021
The #B1GMBBall #PlayeroftheWeek honoree is @isaiah__02 👏— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) January 25, 2021
🏀 Isaiah averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for @umichbball this week, notching back-to-back 2️⃣0️⃣-plus-point performances🔥 #B1G 📰: https://t.co/z92cvAd7pw pic.twitter.com/5OFVXhGQNT
#LetUsCompete pic.twitter.com/0NzpGCG6Ps— Myles Amine (@Myles_Amine) January 25, 2021
Keep an eye on the portal ... https://t.co/2vyy8E1tHm— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 25, 2021
January 25, 2021
Big S/O to Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) for winning a state title this weekend. The best running back in the country in 2021 and one of the realest dudes you'll ever meet.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 25, 2021
My time covering him is done, but he'll always be one of my favorite recruits of all-time. pic.twitter.com/HLqHPiHEAw
Ranked 4/4 this week in the polls ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/i1vSKK5ApC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 25, 2021
Hey Tom what is Michigan ranked in the AP Poll pic.twitter.com/2axX7FmqJh— Hunter Dickinson SZN (@UMvsEveryone) January 25, 2021
As of Sunday morning, 87.2% of Michigan’s athletic contests have been played. By the end of Jan. 6, that percentage will plummet to 59.6% https://t.co/AkHpnk0d9q pic.twitter.com/W3WQy5ujb7— OutKick (@Outkick) January 26, 2021
Will Tschetter lives on a farm, has no social media and dominates on the court.— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 26, 2021
The @tigerbbask senior is all about ball. He is the No. 2 ranked MN recruit by 247Sports and is going to @umichbball after leading the state in scoring with 34.4 ppg last year.@zappatime2 has more: pic.twitter.com/90xZpJbq0l
〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/s4skkDFu2q— Mike Macdonald (@MikeMacUM) January 25, 2021
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: On Ed Warinner, Coaching Moves
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Student-Athletes Call For Reversal Of 'Unnecessary' Shutdown
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Continues Its Ascent Up The AP Poll, Jumping 3 Spots In The Top 25
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Recruits Michigan Should Consider Offering From Pylon Orlando
