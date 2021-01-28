TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 28

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 28
Tweets Of The Day
A shot for the AGES!!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 28, 2021
That was the beginning ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/FSje72QPkI
#GoBlue https://t.co/JXAAUlvr6O— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 28, 2021
Moving into the Top 🖐🖐— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 27, 2021
Wolverine senior Isaiah Livers has been named to the @Hoophall Top 10 candidates for the Julius Erving Award for the nation's top small forward ➡️ 🏀🏆
Julius Erving Award | https://t.co/gqG2LvfBIn#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/RMUCk3Udqc
.@lbg_nico7 👀 pic.twitter.com/2iHH6s0eEt— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 27, 2021
Big-time land for @CoachNua, @Coach_SMoore, @MikeMacUM and the entire staff! https://t.co/MNIDRVQc5H— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 27, 2021
Michigan WR Nico Collins just made a phenomenal catch. Showing himself as a nice vertical treat— Tyler Sawa (@tyler_sawa) January 27, 2021
Steal of the draft..@Kidnplay_abc123 https://t.co/YkPMTjDZ1b— CT. (@_ChrisTurner28) January 27, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 DL George Rooks Commits To Michigan
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Trainer's Take: What Michigan Is Getting In Rivals250 DL George Rooks
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How Michigan Football Players Fared On Day One Of Senior Bowl Activities
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Kiper, Others View Paye As Consensus 1st-Round Pick; Mayfield Gaining Steam
• Adam Friedman, Rivals: Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 DL George Rooks picks Michigan
---
