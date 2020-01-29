The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 29
Tweets of the day
Michigan and Nebraska starting the game with a backcourt violation and a shot clock violation, in honor of Kobe Bryant 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/8n5R6to1MK— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 29, 2020
FINAL: Michigan 79, Nebraska 68— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 29, 2020
The Professor: 20P, 9R, 4A, 2S, 1B
🇩🇪: 18P, 8R, 3S, 1B, 1A
BJ Jr.: 16P, 7R, 1B
Big 😴: 9P, 8R, 2B, 2S#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/A1L9qZ23pZ
Eli Brooks scored 20 points to help lead @umichbball to a 79-68 win over Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/Qr6pIVnP77— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 29, 2020
Always a good night to be a Michigan Wolverine.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 29, 2020
B1G road win: ✅@umichbball | #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hMZNbiLdBp
Eli Brooks took a moment after tonight's game to sign autographs for young fans. 💛— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 29, 2020
Never forget the impact that the smallest gesture can have. @umichbball pic.twitter.com/NmwKzhXwTy
Remembering Kobe Bryant as well as all others in the tragedy this past week.#MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/X7o2KyV4nk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 29, 2020
Brandon Johns with the stare down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7d9ZNo2Nqf— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 29, 2020
How dedicated is five-star 2021 Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09)? Today's sked:— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 29, 2020
5 am — Cardio
8 am — School
3 pm — Weight room
4 pm — Interview with me
4:30 pm — Picks up little sister
5 pm — Part-time job
9:30 pm — Private QB training#Beast #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Pa0iTThwCH
JJ just turned to me and said: “I’m in a zone right now. Watch every throw. I promise there won’t be a bad one.” 😂💯— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 29, 2020
More of 2021 Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lhP6XFkScR— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 29, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) brought the heat here #GoBlue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PAD5mHyMSZ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 29, 2020
Hello, Lincoln. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/taTALOeh0Y— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) January 28, 2020
“Feels like” 28 degrees and it’s spitting snow .... which means perfect softball weather with Hutch pitching BP at Michigan pic.twitter.com/tt6NnxrHMJ— angelique (@chengelis) January 28, 2020
Happy birthday to @JonJansen77 (who tried so hard to be cool wearing my sunglasses 😃). Hope there’s lots of 🥓 for you today! pic.twitter.com/KJhBkjyQMd— angelique (@chengelis) January 28, 2020
Thanks for the quick pic @JuwanHoward #mgoblue #classof05 ⛹🏻♀️🏀💛〽️💙 @umichwbball @umichbball pic.twitter.com/o0tkbBClUU— BreAnne McPhilamy (@BWMcPhilamy) January 28, 2020
Michigan offers 2021 Florida DB Jade McBurrows #GoBlue https://t.co/vqdmaKbn3F— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 28, 2020
Michigan offers 2023 Florida LB David Vadala #GoBlue https://t.co/4P2jgTFmBm— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 28, 2020
Michigan offers 2022 Florida CB Earl Little Jr. #GoBlue https://t.co/VX1ArlF4cW— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 28, 2020
Michigan offers 2021 Missouri OL Beau Stephens #GoBlue https://t.co/8ezVPQZ2qV— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 28, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: What They're Saying: U-M's Risers And Fallers At The Senior Bowl
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Thoughts: Assessing Position Battles
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts & Takeaways From A Michigan Win Over Nebraska
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Postgame Videos: Juwan Howard, Fred Hoiberg
• Corey Evans, Rivals: Twitter Tuesday: Josh Christopher Update
