The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 29
Tweets of the day
Four-star LB Tyler Martin decommits from Michigan #GoBlue https://t.co/RoRLWPKWkn— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 29, 2021
Someone made ANOTHER— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 28, 2021
👀👀 list ⤵️
Wolverine sophomore Franz Wagner was named to the Watch List for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club ➡️ 🏀🏆
Honors & Awards | https://t.co/uSGxmr0bH6
Naismith | https://t.co/VwSXyIdBYQ#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/6pLRPfNVtW
3 players from @BaylorMBB are on the 2021 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List 🐻🔒— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 28, 2021
Which player from this list has impressed you the most this season? pic.twitter.com/BJ2hFZN1ys
College Basketball. Where the unexpected becomes the ordinary.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 29, 2021
It's time for some midseason awards! 🙌🏆— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 28, 2021
Do you agree with @clubtrillion's picks? pic.twitter.com/VZY03lPASJ
The Big Ten Circle of Life pic.twitter.com/yeVAWjRLyA— Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) January 29, 2021
Leaders & best.. Go Blue! 〽️👀🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/47IMkG4Ok4— George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) January 29, 2021
📈 at the @seniorbowl #TheDraftStartsInMobile— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 28, 2021
📺: Saturday at 2:30pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/RR1e6RXls6
Go Blue! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/iwnZGqFZIS— George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) January 28, 2021
Blessed beyond measure to be a part of this great staff and outstanding university! #GoBlue🔵〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 28, 2021
Wouldn’t expect anything less of them! @lbg_nico7 @Tavonn_ @Kidnplay_abc123 keep eating! https://t.co/OVjeZJPagD— 🌹Mike McCray II🌹 (@CoachMcCray9) January 28, 2021
First shoe ... https://t.co/WPg3YfeaWd— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 28, 2021
ICYMI: Michigan landed a commitment from four-star 2021 DE George Rooks. @RivalsFriedman breaks down what the commitment means for the Wolverines: https://t.co/N5dRXwC17T pic.twitter.com/hizsPzsAlw— Rivals (@Rivals) January 28, 2021
CONFERENCE PREVIEW: @bigten— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 28, 2021
The #BigTen has tons of balance atop the league, and @PatrickEbert44 @burkegranger break it all down!
* Team Reports
* Top 30 Prospects - '21 #MLBDraft
* Top 10 Prospects - '22
* Top 30 Freshmen
READ: https://t.co/MJf84Z2vQ1 pic.twitter.com/4zyPudtLd7
Big hire in the works for the #Texans: They're expected to bring in Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2021
Happy Birthday to our Video Coach Evan Hall! pic.twitter.com/UP9U74Dj0v— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 28, 2021
Thankful to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! #GoBlue〽️ #TNSelect7v7 @CoachMo15 pic.twitter.com/jH4yv40D5Z— 𝑴𝒚𝒍𝒆𝒔 𝑷𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒅 (@me1espollard) January 29, 2021
Maggie MacNeil has earned a spot on the Canadian Olympic Team.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 28, 2021
We caught up with Maggie last week to chat about it. ⤵️#GoBlue | @umichswimdive pic.twitter.com/yIxjToCWVV
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Decommits From Michigan
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Michigan Basketball's Pause, Football's Staff Shakeups
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: PSU LB Lance Dixon one to Watch in the Portal
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Senior Bowl day two: Nico Collins Shines — 'He is Special'
• Tom Wywrot, MGoBlue: Awards and Honors: Wagner on Naismith Defensive Player of Year Watch List
