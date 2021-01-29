 Michigan Wolverines basketball G Franz Wagner was added to yet another watch list yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Blessed beyond measure to be a part of this great staff and outstanding university!"
— Michigan co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore on Twitter yesterday afternoon
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Decommits From Michigan

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Michigan Basketball's Pause, Football's Staff Shakeups

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: PSU LB Lance Dixon one to Watch in the Portal

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Senior Bowl day two: Nico Collins Shines — 'He is Special'

• Tom Wywrot, MGoBlue: Awards and Honors: Wagner on Naismith Defensive Player of Year Watch List

---

