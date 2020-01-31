News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 31

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"That's my brother."
— Class of 2021 Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler on Twitter, referring to a graphic he posted in which he and class of 2021 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback and U-M commit J.J. McCarthy are side-by-side wearing Michigan uniforms.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Adds Connecticut to its 2022 Football Schedule

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 2021 Recruiting Update

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines' new Kicker Addition is a Triple Threat

• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Podcast: Maize and Blue Breakdown With Sayfie and Fox

• Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic: Meet Michigan's Chris Fetter, the Pitching Coach MLB Teams Won't Stop Calling

