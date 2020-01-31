The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 31
Tweets of the day
Limited tickets have just been made available for the upcoming home games vs. Ohio State and Wisconsin.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2020
SNAG SOME TIX » https://t.co/xtOiqx7kdX#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6mVWHv5Lcj
THIS JUST IN: Michigan completes 2022 Football Schedule with a home game vs. UConn.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 30, 2020
FULL DETAILS » https://t.co/6o6u0dKukb#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/J3JxFqK6ex
Still not the best whites in the Big 10 pic.twitter.com/UGOGbitWDr— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) January 30, 2020
What are your 🌟Stories of Yost🌟?— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 30, 2020
Share your Michigan Hockey stories, photos and videos with us for a chance to win cool prizes and be featured in hockey video!
Details on how to enter at www.mgoblue/com/storiesofyost #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/E0X91NIKE3
🎥 Inside Michigan Hockey: Griffin Luce and Nick Blankenburg talk about this weekend's Ohio State series#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/3eQpgSC4iq— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 30, 2020
Michigan to Return to Yost, Big Ten Play Against No. 11 Buckeyes— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 30, 2020
Read>> https://t.co/bGfkOTpWnO pic.twitter.com/HHPCYUXH8m
Reminder that Saturday is Chuck-A-Puck at Yost! Bring at least 2 canned food items and receive a puck to win prizes.— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 30, 2020
More info >> https://t.co/WDBGB2DKwT#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/PZS98Y3ChW
Today's #TBT trivia question!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 30, 2020
Michigan won back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles in 1983 & 84, as well as 1986 & 87.
Which group (83/84 OR 86/87) had the better winning percentage?
Photos: Greg Everson, Casey Close, Mike Ignasiak, and Hal Morris. pic.twitter.com/lF0FnJLOF0
Alumni Association members can get 20% off regularly priced items at @TheMDen this Friday through Sunday.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 30, 2020
Not already a member? Join today to take advantage of this exclusive discount. #GoBlueRewards https://t.co/fMHet4SLgP
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/esHbI0VEi0— Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) January 30, 2020
Sleeping Bear Dunes, 1967.— UM Bentley Library (@umichBentley) January 30, 2020
Photo is from the collection of Philip Hart, MI Senator 1959-76. Hart led the effort to make Sleeping Bear Dunes a national park. pic.twitter.com/9BtSe6eXpU
A new solar orbiter housing a space weather modeling framework developed at @UMEngineering will help gather critical data on the sun’s active regions, capture images of the sun’s poles, and improve space weather prediction. https://t.co/WQkHh88UrA pic.twitter.com/pcguWFB3LQ— University of Michigan (@UMich) January 31, 2020
Everyone show my sister some Michigan love and vote for her for athlete of the week〽️ https://t.co/AXPBTA3ef1— DJ Turner II (@djturner_5) January 30, 2020
Excited to announce I have received an offer to the prestigious University of Michigan!! GO BLUE🟡🔵!! @Cassidy_Rob @larryblustein @DemetricDWarren @Andrew_Ivins @247recruiting @247Sports @Rivals @HamiltonESPN @ABLichtenstein @ESPNRecuiting @RivalsWoody @Rivals @TheCribSouthFLA pic.twitter.com/VGamRDiL1h— Jaden “Showtime” Alexis™️ (@jayialexis) January 31, 2020
Extremely excited to receive an offer from the University of Michigan!! Thank you to @CoachJim4UM @4Warinner and @Coach_BenMcD! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/KWM3Ai6M3O— Blake Miller (@BlakeMillerOT) January 31, 2020
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh stopped by Chicago Simeon this week, which resulted in an offer for 2023 WR Malik Elzy (@elzy_malik). Talented underclassman that will see more scholarships come his way soon. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4aeFlsJPAA— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 30, 2020
Victors!!! We stay undefeated on the season after a big road win at No. 17 Nebraska. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sJBn6SkixA— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) January 31, 2020
HUGE 9.95 vault for Abby Brenner!!! That's a career high!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cXgBeUtzIN— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) January 31, 2020
What a strike from @jayde_riviere! The Wolverine scored her first international goal!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) January 30, 2020
Riviere is playing for @CanadaSoccerEN in the Olympic Qualifying matches.#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/ydvkugLOla
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Adds Connecticut to its 2022 Football Schedule
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 2021 Recruiting Update
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines' new Kicker Addition is a Triple Threat
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Podcast: Maize and Blue Breakdown With Sayfie and Fox
• Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic: Meet Michigan's Chris Fetter, the Pitching Coach MLB Teams Won't Stop Calling
