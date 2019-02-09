Ticker
Michigan looks to get revenge against Wisconsin Saturday.
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Well have to play better than we did in those Villanova, North Carolina games to get this win. That’s our plan; to really play well. "
— John Beilein on Wisconsin

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Beilein Embracing The Magnitude, Title Implications Of Wisconsin Game

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: News & Views - Beilein On Wisconsin, More

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Wisconsin Preview

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Talks Osman Savage's Game, Mentality

• Andrew Hussey, Brandon Johns Jr. Is Taking 'Baby Steps' Towards Improvement

• Austin Fox, Rivals Tabs U-M's Sherrone Moore As One Of The Top 25 Recruiters Of 2019

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting Roundtable Post Signing Day

---

{{ article.author_name }}