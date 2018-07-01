Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star defensive end David Ojabo will announce his college commitment on Monday.
David Ojabo

Quote of the day

"He’s a real laidback and cool coach, and just wants me to get on campus as soon as possible."
— Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star cornerback Joshua Sanguinetti at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, referring to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Decisions Coming for U-M Targets

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Five-Star Challenge Recap

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Finishes Sixth in 2017-18 Directors' cup Standings

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Pushing Hard for Josh Sanguinetti

• WXYZ: SEE IT: Time Lapse of Michigan Stadium's new Field Turf Installation

{{ article.author_name }}