The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 10
Tweets of the day
Because he’s a 〽️ichigan 〽️an. When you experience an incredible culture that’s 2nd to NONE, you recognize it and foster it in all your endeavors. @umichbball athletes are so blessed that @JohnBeilein & staff have cultivated such a special environment for them to thrive in! https://t.co/RxbTrWrN7F— Amy Yaklich (@mrsamyyak) July 9, 2018
Brad Stevens on @NBATV “It’s not about finding players that fit your system but looking at how you can fit yourself to your players.”— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) July 10, 2018
#JimHarbaugh, college #football coach, shares some #MondayMotivation in the first of 10 Suburban Drives Michigan video episodes. Watch this and other guests at https://t.co/r481t5zqm8 #SuburbanDrivesMI pic.twitter.com/VZDC1WrnGX— Suburban Collection (@SubCollection) July 9, 2018
Watch @UMich head coach @CoachJim4UM drive a @Dodge Demon on Michigan Stadium's field: https://t.co/qAfvoMEa1C @RedditCFB @ESPNCFB #MichiganStadium pic.twitter.com/ZHQMYsgg8n— Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) July 9, 2018
Those blue endzones are so sick pic.twitter.com/D4QK3sthJ9— Luke D'Mello (@LukeDmello2189) July 9, 2018
Your 〽️🏀 @NBASummerLeague stats update ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 9, 2018
For @D_Bo20
📊 12.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 63.0 3FG%
For @moritz_weasley
📊 13.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.0 bpg
For @DerrickWalton10
📊 7.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 6.0 apg
For @Lanky_Smoove
📊 12.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 spg#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/IqPD8pvWti
Don’t Whine, Don’t Complain, Don’t Make Excuses, Just Do The Best You Can. – John Wooden— Great Sports Quotes (@SportsMotto) July 9, 2018
I will be staying at Old Redford for my Senior Year 🦅💯 #Blessed 🙏🏾— Rocket X Watts X jr (@RocketWatts) July 9, 2018
Nothin' but Net!! pic.twitter.com/S9xN84p7QR— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 10, 2018
Today is great cuz I see JT & Mara in 4days! I got to go to workouts & I saw buck & chase & coach ben. I'm gonna go to Michigan football tomorrow to see grant & to pirate football Wednesday. Workout helps me feel stong & try harder at pt! pic.twitter.com/reOq5sHGJM— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) July 9, 2018
Thrilled to welcome David Bolyard, the 2017-18 MAC Coach of the Year, to our Wolverine coaching staff. @dbolyard165 #GoBlue— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) July 9, 2018
RELEASE: https://t.co/54ve4INNrB pic.twitter.com/OQ74hjo5oA
Rising sophomore Alice Hill & incoming Wolverine Aurora Rynda are set to represent Team USA & Team Canada at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Finland starting TOMORROW!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) July 9, 2018
🌍🏆 PREVIEW: https://t.co/Por54YQgd3 pic.twitter.com/PUSQiVVuJW
Life too short, I gotta get it ‘fore they blow the whistle! #RaiderNation #Raiders #NFL pic.twitter.com/H71Pn2uyXq— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) July 9, 2018
#goonsquad19 is going to be something serious〽️〽️.. savages wanna play with savages💯💯— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) July 9, 2018
Just spent $19 at the Ice Cream Truck!!!! Since when do things cost $4...I feel like I was hustled! Big Worm got me! pic.twitter.com/XdOBOLT21M— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) July 9, 2018
Day one.— Shepard Wrestling (@Astro_Wrestling) July 9, 2018
Sean Bormet Wolverine wrestling camp. pic.twitter.com/cbw8GylefC
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: National top 10 Sophomore Forward Likes U-M
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Helmholdt on Andre Seldon — 'Height at CB is Overrated'
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Walter Rouse to Consider U-M Moving Forward
• Adam Friedman, TheWolverine: Mid-Atlantic Spotlight: Looking at the top Commits of Mid-Summer
