{{ timeAgo('2018-07-11 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 11

Austin Fox
Staff Writer

Duncan Robinson transferred from Division 3 Williams College to Michigan following the 2013-14 season, and has now found himself signed to an NBA contract.
Miami Heat Twitter Account

Quote of the day

"We are all so proud of Duncan Robinson. His climb to the NBA from Division 3 was simple but not easy. He made it simple by just working hard each day to do his best — very dedicated to his work habits and teammates. He thanked the coaching staff daily too — a Leader and the Best! #GoBlue"
— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Twitter Tuesday evening, referring to Duncan Robinson's contract signing with the Miami Heat.

