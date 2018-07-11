The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 11
Tweets of the day
📃🖊What a way to start the day in Vegas!— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 10, 2018
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Duncan Robinson to a Two-Way Contract. More info - https://t.co/cxQ5Aod7cL pic.twitter.com/D0TjnKgf3v
We are all so proud of @D_Bo20 His climb to the NBA from Division 3 was simple but not easy.He made it simple by just working hard each day to do his best. Very dedicated to his work habits and teammates. He thanked the coaching staff daily too. A Leader and the best ! #GoBlue https://t.co/jY1CtNNhdT— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) July 10, 2018
In his 🖐 @NBASummerLeague starts with @MiamiHEAT ...@D_Bo20 has ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 10, 2018
📊 scored 12.4 points per game
📊 grabbed 2.3 rebounds per game
📊 made 3.4 👌 per game
📊 shot 63% on 👌 (17-for-27)
📊 shot 57.9% on FG (22-for-38)#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/JvrtzS3eIZ
Duncan Robinson’s two-way will allow him to spend up to about 69 days with the Heat and rest of the time with Skyforce in 2018-19, with potential to earn up to a combined ~$385K. Heat can also convert the two-way into a standard NBA contract (if it has room on 15-player roster).— Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) July 10, 2018
DON'T SLEEP ON @D_Bo20— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 10, 2018
We just spoke to him & it is CONFIRMED! He ✍#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue https://t.co/dy7TW84dcx
Congrats @D_Bo20 ‼️— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) July 10, 2018
incredible teammate, leader, & gym rat. #GoBlue! #ProBlue! 〽️🏀💯 https://t.co/Rd2voQ2eh6
No one more deserving! Glad we can tell the world now, @D_Bo20 ! Keep killing it! #nowIneedtobuyanotherjersey 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/EVhj1s5DMu— Amy Yaklich (@mrsamyyak) July 10, 2018
Our ho〽️e. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/pgKOmIp36z— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 10, 2018
This summer’s 8 breakout high school basketball prospects:— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) July 10, 2018
1. @dahh215
2. James Bishop
3. @TerrenFrank
4. @Mr_Lewis3
5. @Jmcdaniels7
6. @ballislife_219
7. @Cjwalker_14
8. @RocketWatts
Details 👀: https://t.co/Zldik9AdZ0 pic.twitter.com/wOQ3B1XoHC
Congratulations to Michigan commit Erick All for being named the 2018 FBU Top Gun Overall MVP @Gatorade Winner. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/lZ8D2PCraI— Football University (@FBUcamp) July 10, 2018
Another big announcement on July 21👀👀— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) July 10, 2018
Congrats to Chad Catt on being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 10, 2018
READ » https://t.co/4ONZA1nGqq#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qVtg5sY42c
.@UMichTrack's @erinefinn is the first student-athlete in U-M history to be named a First-Team Academic All-American three different times. https://t.co/d1En2s58OX— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 10, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Duncan Robinson Signed to Contract by Miami Heat
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman Recovering, Waiting
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Yaklich, Haynes Bond Helped Continue U-M's Momentum
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: 'Mazi Smith can Play on Sundays,' per Josh Helmholdt
• Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Three-Point Stance: Big Commits, hot Programs, Impressive Recruits
Question of the day
• What was your favorite play of Duncan Robinson's career at Michigan?
---
