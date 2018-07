"We are all so proud of Duncan Robinson. His climb to the NBA from Division 3 was simple but not easy. He made it simple by just working hard each day to do his best β€” very dedicated to his work habits and teammates. He thanked the coaching staff daily too β€” a Leader and the Best! #GoBlue"

β€” Michigan head coach John Beilein on Twitter Tuesday evening, referring to Duncan Robinson's contract signing with the Miami Heat.