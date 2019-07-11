🚨 SCHEDULING NEWS 🚨 〽️🏀 announces non-conference schedule: ✔️ 11 games, 7 home ✔️ Gavitt Tip-Off Games ✔️ Battle 4 Atlantis ✔️ ACC/B1G Challenge ✔️ Oregon home game & much, much more ⤵️ Non-Conference 🗓: https://t.co/ATCFMRR155 🎟 info: https://t.co/LkbpSk8iFR #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KDRYAkGoAt

Just a couple #ProBlue Wolverines talking ball... Cool to have both @Wino and @TomBrady rockin’ with the @Patriots . #GoBlue | #ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0JCJL4mYgj

NEWS: Michigan takes home 1️⃣1️⃣ medals at the World University Games in Naples! Gabby DeLoof: 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 Catie DeLoof: 🥇🥇🥇 Sierra Schmidt: 🥇🥉 Gus Borges: 🥈 RECAP: https://t.co/6g2bq8PBjX #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q8kHlZXqmE

We see you ... @DerrickWalton10 https://t.co/bDtU2O6n0I

Welcome to The Bay, @GRIII pic.twitter.com/JLB0e4yXV0

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook