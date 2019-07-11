The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 11
Tweets of the Day:
🚨 SCHEDULING NEWS 🚨— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 10, 2019
〽️🏀 announces non-conference schedule:
✔️ 11 games, 7 home
✔️ Gavitt Tip-Off Games
✔️ Battle 4 Atlantis
✔️ ACC/B1G Challenge
✔️ Oregon home game
& much, much more ⤵️
Non-Conference 🗓: https://t.co/ATCFMRR155
🎟 info: https://t.co/LkbpSk8iFR#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KDRYAkGoAt
Just a couple #ProBlue Wolverines talking ball...— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 11, 2019
Cool to have both @Wino and @TomBrady rockin’ with the @Patriots.#GoBlue | #ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0JCJL4mYgj
NEWS: Michigan takes home 1️⃣1️⃣ medals at the World University Games in Naples!— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) July 10, 2019
Gabby DeLoof: 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Catie DeLoof: 🥇🥇🥇
Sierra Schmidt: 🥇🥉
Gus Borges: 🥈
RECAP: https://t.co/6g2bq8PBjX#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q8kHlZXqmE
We see you ... @DerrickWalton10 https://t.co/bDtU2O6n0I— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 10, 2019
Welcome to The Bay, @GRIII pic.twitter.com/JLB0e4yXV0— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 10, 2019
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Wide Receiver
• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball Releases Its Full 2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: The Latest On 2020s
• Andrew Hussey, ESPN's FPI Projects Michigan Football To Win 10.5 Games
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Aaron Lewis
• Austin Fox, Zinter Can Be As Good 'As Anyone Who Has Played At U-M,' Per Opposing Coach
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Jeffrey Persi's Coach Discusses His Game
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Talks Kalel Mullings' Game
• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Franz Wagner to Michigan: A very strange trip
---
