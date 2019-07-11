News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 11

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Wide Receiver

• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball Releases Its Full 2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: The Latest On 2020s

• Andrew Hussey, ESPN's FPI Projects Michigan Football To Win 10.5 Games

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Aaron Lewis

• Austin Fox, Zinter Can Be As Good 'As Anyone Who Has Played At U-M,' Per Opposing Coach

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Jeffrey Persi's Coach Discusses His Game

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Talks Kalel Mullings' Game

• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Franz Wagner to Michigan: A very strange trip

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}