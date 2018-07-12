Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Duncan Robinson has teamed up in Miami with former Michigan point guard Derrick Walton.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I remain in close touch with the whole Michigan staff. Former players and also current players at Michigan have been very supportive of me. Particularly, Coach [John] Beilein has always been in my corner. When I was deciding which summer league team to play for and which agent to go with, I was always consulting him. He’s been a great person to have at my side throughout this whole process."
— Duncan Robinson on Wednesday evening.

