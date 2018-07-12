The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 12
Tweets of the day
#GoBlue QB Battle— Rivals (@Rivals) July 11, 2018
The QB battle at #Michigan features a transfer, a redshirt and a part-time starter. @RivalsWoody, @rivalsmike & @AustinFox42 discuss: https://t.co/PyAzTozFnU
More QB Battles: #Bama: https://t.co/fE6vXcNPJi#USC: https://t.co/GE2tzNaVJO pic.twitter.com/wD5tqU12Bo
October 29th, 2016: Devin Bush Jr. levels MSU LB Chris Frey with a vicious hit. @_Dbush11 pic.twitter.com/ScxT4l5T3l— Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) July 12, 2018
Only One Thing On My Mind... ⏰See You September 1st... #DPJMode *logging off* ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/b6DmaJdgHu— Donovan P. Jones (@dpeoplesjones) July 11, 2018
Check out our new podcast! @AustinFox42 and I rank each game on the Michigan football schedule from easiest to most difficult — and the picks might surprise you. https://t.co/vNg3d457rZ— Andrew Vailliencourt (@AndrewVcourt) July 11, 2018
2 x Raised in Berlin @moritz_weasley #mitleibundseele pic.twitter.com/tatlIuojr6— ALBA BERLIN (@albaberlin) July 11, 2018
Top 5 Big Ten QBs in no order:— Ant Wright (@ItsAntWright) July 11, 2018
Dwayne Haskins, OSU
Shea Patterson, Mich
Trace McSorley, PSU
Isaiah Livers, Mich
Brian Lewerke, MSU
#Michigan TE commit Erick All with the circus one-handed catch out here at 7-on-7 pic.twitter.com/DJ7cENaYku— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) July 11, 2018
Another touchdown catch for Erick All here in the far corner of the end zone https://t.co/PnP47nmKoH pic.twitter.com/yNYQMizZBf— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) July 12, 2018
Legend in Blue! pic.twitter.com/EBPkO2VJqR— Premier Players INTL (@PPIRecruits) July 11, 2018
Selection Sunday in 250 days.— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) July 12, 2018
Jim Boeheim and Jay wright among the coaches here for @Dreamville_33 and Joe Girard. pic.twitter.com/IXxShuMlYz— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) July 12, 2018
Crossed a couple more off the bucket list #WorldCup #Russia #ButImReadyForFootball pic.twitter.com/v6vs64iiRq— Jordan Kovacs (@JKovacs32) July 11, 2018
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Exclusive: Duncan Robinson Talks NBA Experience, new Contract
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Hockey: Quinn Hughes Closing in on Decision to Return or go pro
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Ranking Each Game on U-M's 2018 Schedule
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wednesday Thoughts: Another Myth Busted
• Woody Wommack and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Who Will it be? Breaking Down Michigan's QB Battle
---
