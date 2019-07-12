The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 12
Tweets of the Day:
The Best In College Sports: Michigan Athletics has been awarded the ‘Best in College Sports’ by @CBSSports, awarded to the school with the best overall athletic season in 2018-19.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 11, 2019
The Leaders and Best. #GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan https://t.co/7dkGRax9Dl pic.twitter.com/30OBuQCh3u
We are headed to Paradise in November! 🌴☀️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 11, 2019
The Battle 4 Atlantis bracket is out and we will take on Iowa State to start the tournament Nov. 27 in Paradise Island, Bahamas!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ZM0fHsn1Xh
Two years ago, we had a kid reporter at B1G media days.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 11, 2019
Her name was Molly, and she really wanted a 🐇. #TBT pic.twitter.com/G2ee3FgXtz
HBD, @UMichFootball great @JakeButtTE! 🎂🎁🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 11, 2019
Want a good laugh on your 24th birthday?
Take it away, @CoachJim4UM. pic.twitter.com/b4mE3MGnVh
#TBT: Nobody could stop Tom Harmon — not even fans running onto the field. ✊— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 11, 2019
🎥: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/RzTvn7Frbd
WHAT A MOMENT! 😈 @agrinny closed it down and sends us onward! #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/s3lB1iRZpl— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 11, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball To Face Iowa State In Battle 4 Atlantis
• Brandon Brown, Player Comparison: Aaron Lewis And Chris Wormley
• David Berry and Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Five-Star Challenge Analysis: Andre Seldon
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Four left to fight it out for Makari Paige
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's donor-funded South Africa trip cost $1.19 million
---
