The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 12

I have a strong relationship with some of their recruits and I feel good about their defense and where they are going with the program. They see me playing high safety when I come in my freshman year, and might move me around.
— Makari Paige on Michigan

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball To Face Iowa State In Battle 4 Atlantis

• Brandon Brown, Player Comparison: Aaron Lewis And Chris Wormley

• David Berry and Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Five-Star Challenge Analysis: Andre Seldon

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Four left to fight it out for Makari Paige

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's donor-funded South Africa trip cost $1.19 million

