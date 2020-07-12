The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 12
Tweets of the day
It’s time...@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/5jcvHrI3by— Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) July 12, 2020
After landing WR Xavier Worthy, who's next? A Look At Five Michigan Commitment Candidates, including in-state OL Rocco Spindler@EJHolland_TW: https://t.co/HVPoCmCl8a pic.twitter.com/eqR9iWmYnf— Rivals (@Rivals) July 12, 2020
The FUTURE is here, meet the newest members of the the @umichbball Fa〽️ily. All 6️⃣ have arrived in Ann Arbor‼️ #goblue #michiganwolverines #michiganbasketball pic.twitter.com/XJyIcpFYzW— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) July 11, 2020
July 12, 2020 – Happy Birthday Captain J. J. Grant - https://t.co/ZiOqAwxbOa pic.twitter.com/UpFnVUnsbw— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) July 12, 2020
Happy Birthday to a true 🐐! @JakeButtTE hope it was a great one big time!! #GoBlue🔵〽️ #Mackey #legend pic.twitter.com/fZET622Gyz— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) July 12, 2020
More of 2022 Michigan WR offer Tyrell Henry (@TyrellHenry12) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FLeQ6hPFPZ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
2022 Michigan WR offer Tyrell Henry (@TyrellHenry12) looking smooth going through the gauntlet #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ppu1aj7oAL— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
In-state 2022 WR Tyrell Henry (@TyrellHenry12) with a nice rep. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oz1wXflc9R— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
2024 QB Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) is one of the youngest recruits with a Michigan offer #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7PfyZx6hur— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
Here is a look at 2023 Detroit King OL Johnathan Slack (@johnathan_slack). Already holds several P5 offers. pic.twitter.com/Q6uCYOCy0a— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
More of 2024 Michigan QB offer Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XG7Mbykp6j— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
2024 QB Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) at today’s ESPN camp. Jim Harbaugh and Michigan offered him as a seventh grader. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ndkG42Ley9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
New 2023 Michigan OL offer Amir Herring (@amirherring55) getting in work #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8pZ9reKClj— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
More of 2023 OL Cole Dellinger (@cole_dellinger8), who holds a Michigan offer #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aDtCJO29an— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
More of 2023 Michigan OL offer Amir Herring (@amirherring55) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fKlYAYwnNf— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
New 2023 Michigan offer Amir Herring (@amirherring55) has been very technical at today’s camp. Great to see for his age. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/g0uteB02ZC— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
Great Birthday dinner in KCity with my Daughter Merideth, Rigby and his parents. pic.twitter.com/Nb5w6rQ0wE— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) July 12, 2020
Happy Birthday Merideth. We Love you. Enjoy your weekend. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VDsABAA4MH— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) July 12, 2020
My family isn’t home so I got in the kitchen and took care of some of the guys today!— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) July 11, 2020
10 pounds of hand breaded Chicken Parmesan, my Aunt Jos sauce and 8 pounds of pasta.
Confident if my wife saw the kitchen right now she’d divorce me 🤣 #ChefMatty pic.twitter.com/QH2bebkHYE
Don’t ask me for photos yet. I have a 5 1/2 hour drive back to the Chi. 😂— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
