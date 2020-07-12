 Michigan Wolverines football target Rocco Spindler will announce his college decision on Aug. 8.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“The FUTURE is here, meet the newest members of the @umichbball Family. All have arrived in Ann Arbor.”
— The Wolverine Sports TV Twitter account yesterday afternoon

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Meet the Commits: U-M's 2021 Class Coming Together in Impressive Fashion

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Who's Next? A Look at Five Potential Commit Candidates

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Scoop From Ohio Underclassmen Camp

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Ranking the Michigan Targets From ESPN's Underclassmen Ohio Camp

• Michigan News: Moderate Summer Harmful Algal Bloom Predicted for Western Lake Erie

