The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 13
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
God’s Plan... #BBN #BoilerUp #GoBlue #GBR #GoBucks #RollTide pic.twitter.com/xVnL4vXPvI— Wandale Robinson (@robinson__era) July 13, 2018
Do more, say less— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) July 12, 2018
Derrick is out here dropping dimes in the desert! pic.twitter.com/KQ7WTDLVMA— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 12, 2018
Thanks for all the kind comments and support! You can still listen to me on the U-M Football broadcasts. Be sure to also join me on my new Facebook community. Check it out and "LIKE" it. https://t.co/MHShvAuOpp— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) July 12, 2018
Go Blue!! #GoBlue #PureMichigan pic.twitter.com/Ltc1SMDqwD
〽️🏀 & @NBASummerLeague tournament play starts TODAY— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 12, 2018
1⃣ @DerrickWalton10, @D_Bo20 vs New Orleans at 4 pm (NBATV)
2⃣ @Lanky_Smoove vs San Antonio at 8 pm (NBATV)
3⃣ @moritz_weasley (out with injury) vs Clippers at 8:30 pm (ESPN2)#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/LbOkLvzM9U
No. 11 City Rocks (NY) G Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____): 10 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a win over Expressions @TheCityRocks #PeachJam https://t.co/KJqEhzlxod— D1 Circuit 🍑 (@D1Circuit) July 12, 2018
#TBT - Ready For Fall Camp pic.twitter.com/tEpd9A3HLR— tR. (@_TyRogers_) July 12, 2018
Always reppin' the 〽️ pic.twitter.com/4fjwyTbdAL— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) July 12, 2018
Hardly Home but Always Reppin @TheOpening #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/sKGAYCc5IM— Quinten Johnson🏹 (@_QJ11) July 12, 2018
That feeling Paul King of Ann Arbor has knowing he just won a @pretzelbellA2 gift card for renewing his @umichbball season tickets.— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) July 12, 2018
Thanks, Paul and #GoBlue
Learn more » https://t.co/RuHh3EHI4U pic.twitter.com/3Bvw8puC4T
December can’t come fast enough! #Winningest #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/azsUVRC3Hc— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) July 12, 2018
Walking outside and knowing you are apart of the winningest program in college football got me feeling like .... #HappyThursday #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️#Maketodaygreat pic.twitter.com/PIZNsOU2FW— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) July 12, 2018
ICYMI: @KBA_GoBlue has signed a contract extension through the 2022-23 season! https://t.co/3mQLFOG3Ch #goblue pic.twitter.com/lfeOFlGVZu— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 12, 2018
Team. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fZY7P9QEEA— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) July 12, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Five-Star D.J. Carton Nearing a Decision?
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Joe Girard Updates his Recruitment
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Analyst Reveals Odds of David Ojabo Earning Fourth Star
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: How new Quarterbacks Have Fared Under Jim Harbaugh
• Geoff Hammersley, Land-Grant Holy Land: 5-Star Point Guard Makes Official Visit to Ohio State
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook