{{ timeAgo('2018-07-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Federal Way (Wash.) High five-star small forward Jaden McDaniels is rated as the No. 4 player in the country.

"He’s my mom’s cousin and I’ve known him my whole life. I used to go to games and watch him play. When he went to Seattle, I would go to all the home games and he’d take me to the locker room and show me around."
— Federal Way (Wash.) High five-star small forward Jaden McDaniels, referring to U-M Fab Five member Juwan Howard.

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Five-Star Jaden McDaniels Talks U-M Interest

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: Quinten Johnson's Football IQ is 'off the Charts'

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Rashan Gary Ranked "No. 1 Freak" in College Football

• Mike Farrell and Woody Wommack, Rivals.com: Who Will it be? Breaking Down Michigan's QB Battle

