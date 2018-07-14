The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 14
Tweets of the day
ICYMI: All 4 〽️🏀 move on at @NBASummerLeague tourney— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 13, 2018
Last night 📊: @DerrickWalton10 👉 15 PTS, 11 AST, 3 STL@D_Bo20 👉 11 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST@Lanky_Smoove 👉 19 PTS, 10 REB@moritz_weasley 👉 out as precaution with knee strain#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/iePklvZyCL
Michigan Hockey Announces 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 13, 2018
READ » https://t.co/7zYXKSq1Ra
🎟 » https://t.co/hNz4iGgSTv#GoBlue
50 days and counting Bo...can't wait, and I'll miss my brats at Lambeau...man they are good! https://t.co/Dh3Zsc7pgt— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) July 13, 2018
You know you're at Camp Michigania when... 😂 pic.twitter.com/HpMJVEwITP— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 13, 2018
So I’ve got a bit of news to share today.... https://t.co/vYbQ20kGWY— Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) July 13, 2018
A school-record 91 U-M student-athletes were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars for the 2017-18 academic year. https://t.co/NIKfz7Y8n1— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 13, 2018
Proud of my little brother. He’ll be a star, he wasn’t a starter but he made the most of his opportunities when he got the chance to showcase himself. Sounds a bit like another Clark.... https://t.co/h6CyRQkXni— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) July 13, 2018
July 13, 2018
Don't be late to the party... Purchase your 2018-19 season tickets today!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 13, 2018
🎟 » https://t.co/hNz4iGgSTv#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AYxzweOWBH
She has the most college basketball experience on the team but is brand new at Michigan. Get to know more about Taylor Rooks! https://t.co/eYfjCIu0Ru #goblue pic.twitter.com/KEaijHNHJx— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 13, 2018
Did you see that rising sophomore Alice Hill finished 7th in the WORLD in the steeplechase at the IAAF U20 Championships today?— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) July 13, 2018
Would you believe that a month ago she had never run the steeplechase?
RECAP: https://t.co/Ytn3fTMfWo
Photo: John Nepolitan pic.twitter.com/7dnPlFEXUR
Congratulations to our Meghan Gutknecht and Megan Hinkle on being part of this outstanding team to represent the U.S. in Poland later this month!#RowBlue https://t.co/NrAjJjln6l— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) July 13, 2018
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Five-Star Jaden McDaniels Talks U-M Interest
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: Quinten Johnson's Football IQ is 'off the Charts'
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Rashan Gary Ranked "No. 1 Freak" in College Football
• Mike Farrell and Woody Wommack, Rivals.com: Who Will it be? Breaking Down Michigan's QB Battle
---
