The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 14

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

The scary part is that he still has room to grow both physically and fundamentally. He has the toughness and the mindset that will allow him to be successful wherever he goes.
— Washington Township head coach Michael Schatzman on Aaron Lewis

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, CODE BLUE: The Latest On Brenden Rice, A Five-Star Tackle, OL Recruiting

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: More 2020 Updates

• Austin Fox, Aaron Lewis Was Most 'Dynamic Defensive Player We Saw,' Per Opposing Coach

• J.L. Kirven, Detroit Free Press: Ex-Farmington Hills Harrison star Devin Funchess sad to see school close

