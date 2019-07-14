The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 14
Tweets of the Day:
.@moritz_weasley will take that. 💪#WizSummer | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/p5FU9ZkC5d— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 13, 2019
Yup. That’s the @D_Bo20 we know 😉#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue https://t.co/YqWhz14IeL— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 13, 2019
IN JUST SEVEN SATURDAYS, WE PLAY BALL IN FRONT OF YOU. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Aks7TpVEnB— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 13, 2019
Congrats to @umichrowing's Emily Krebs and @umichbball's Charles Matthews on being named @UMClubChicago's 2019 Ernest T. Sigler Award winners.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 13, 2019
Since 1977, this honor has annually recognized U-M's best student-athletes from the Chicago area. https://t.co/7uuUDFFLzq
26 PTS | 8 REB | 4 👌 | 3 AST | 3 STL#GLeagueAlum Duncan Robinson (@D_Bo20) had himself a DAY at #NBASummer League 🔥@umichbball ↗️ @SFSkyforce ➡️ @MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/Gbp5bsEosX— NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 14, 2019
Benjamin Keizer and Jimmy Kerr of 2019 @NCAACWS national runner up @umichbaseball named 2018-19 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars. #B1GBaseball pic.twitter.com/vR8LjegJG0— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) July 13, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, CODE BLUE: The Latest On Brenden Rice, A Five-Star Tackle, OL Recruiting
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: More 2020 Updates
• Austin Fox, Aaron Lewis Was Most 'Dynamic Defensive Player We Saw,' Per Opposing Coach
• J.L. Kirven, Detroit Free Press: Ex-Farmington Hills Harrison star Devin Funchess sad to see school close
