The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
#Michigan senior RB Karan Higdon at the 7-on-7 camp Chris Evans hosted today in Wyandotte. pic.twitter.com/YjftJ7nzgK— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 15, 2018
You won't want to miss what #Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon all said this afternoon regarding himself and the 2018 season.https://t.co/8iMecp53bQ— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 15, 2018
Class of 2023 Detroit quarterback Dante Moore at today’s 7 on 7 camp hosted by Chris Evans. Moore holds a #Michigan offer. pic.twitter.com/zhAGpRxIz9— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 14, 2018
#Michigan RB Chris Evans (back) hosting today’s 7 on 7 camp in Wyandotte. pic.twitter.com/nlKchh1Nmj— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 14, 2018
INSIDE THE FORT: Several football, basketball recruiting updates on this fine Saturday. https://t.co/rNSH1OCktX— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) July 14, 2018
Checking out our season ticket seats! Love the view! #GoBlue @UMichFootball #ummovienight pic.twitter.com/lBN6GJmOpE— Gary Koenes, PGA (@GaryKoenesPGA) July 14, 2018
2019 Rivals150 guard Joe Girard discussed #NotreDame and updated his recruitment this week at Nike Peach Jam.https://t.co/Av1G2i76PW— Corey Bodden (@BGI_CoreyBodden) July 14, 2018
My girl Giuliana is a soldier! Nobody having more fun than her! She’s super tall for her age (1st Dudek ever 🤣) so she went from the Corkscrew to Frog Hopper! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dXN0ERBYo1— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) July 14, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star D.J. Carton Picks Ohio State
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Higdon Reveals Lofty Goals for Both Himself and the Team
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Several Michigan Football, Basketball, Recruiting Updates
• Corey Bodden, Blue and Gold Illustrated: 2019 Rivals150 Guard Joe Girard Talks Notre Dame and Updates Recruitment
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook