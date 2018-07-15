Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-15 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Odskxftsobl8swywdexi
Senior running back Karan Higdon helped position-mate Chris Evans run a 7-on-7 camp in Wyandotte yesterday.
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I want to be the Doak Walker Award winner [in 2018], and I want to win the Heisman. I also want to rush for 1,000-1,500 yards, and make sure we beat Notre Dame’s [butt] to kick off the season."
— Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon on Saturday afternoon.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star D.J. Carton Picks Ohio State

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Higdon Reveals Lofty Goals for Both Himself and the Team

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Several Michigan Football, Basketball, Recruiting Updates

• Corey Bodden, Blue and Gold Illustrated: 2019 Rivals150 Guard Joe Girard Talks Notre Dame and Updates Recruitment

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}