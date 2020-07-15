TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 15

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 15
Tweets of the day
Moe Wagner called the bubble “basketball paradise.”— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 14, 2020
Quote: “I actually really enjoy it. It kinda reminds me of the national team stuff when I was young on steroids…I sent the video of the facilities to a coach at home, and he said it’s like basketball paradise. And it is."
Sometimes I’m having a bad day and then I remember the time LaVert Hill had a chance for a pick-6 in the latter stages of a blowout against Michigan State last fall, but opted to step out of bounds and taunt Cody White instead. #priorities pic.twitter.com/ZwWhqjoOdc— Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 14, 2020
what y’all think? @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/BqaSSm1c9D— angelo brizzi (@abriz14) July 14, 2020
RT if your team has landed multiple 5-star recruits in the last 5 seasons! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oRJH6nCHEn— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 14, 2020
Ones who need me, the same ones that doubted me— Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) July 15, 2020
And so is the RB draft class of 2021. Travis Etienne, Najee Harris, Chuba Hubbard, Trey Sirmon, Brian Robinson, Rakeem Boyd, B.J. Emmons, Elijah Mitchell, Larry Rountree, Chris Evans, Trey Ragas... https://t.co/uFKa4vuRz1— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 14, 2020
Grit is driven by a Greater Purpose. If we are working just for ourselves, it is pretty likely that life will present us with adversity that will cause us to give up because we don’t have a Driving Force for why we do what we do.— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) July 14, 2020
We discuss the newest developments in the football, including the next wave of COVID-19 testing at U-M.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 14, 2020
Then, as we celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the 1980 Big Ten and Rose Bowl Championship Team, @JonJansen77 sits down with Bubba Paris.
〽️🎙 » https://t.co/ykDcQsIAPT
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Nico Collins The Next Michigan Great To Wear No. 1?
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: What U-M Is Getting In Will Tschetter
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine?: Michigan DB Commit Rod Moore On Relationships, Self-Guided Tour, More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Podcast: A Look At The Michigan/MSU Series From Both Sides Of The Rivalry
• Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports: LSU coach Ed Orgeron to VP Mike Pence: 'We need football'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook