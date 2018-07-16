Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Junior running back Chris Evans ran for 685 yards and six touchdowns last year.

"As far as the team is concerned, we want to win a national championship, grab a Big Ten title, and beat Michigan State and Ohio State. If we don’t beat Ohio State, it’s a failure. If we beat them, we’ll probably be in the Big Ten championship, and everything else will fall in line."
— Junior running back Chris Evans.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Chris Evans Reveals Which Team Must be Beaten for 2018 to be a Success

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 2019 Beverly Could be Next to Receive a U-M Offer

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Updated 2019 hot Board

• Adam Zagoria, ZagsBlog: Rocket Watts Cuts List to Eight

