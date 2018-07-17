The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 17
Tweets of the day
Preseason Honors: Five Wolverines Recognized on @BednarikAward, @TheMaxwellAward Watch Listshttps://t.co/6vdOBlVqbD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/X4ewv40ReC— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 16, 2018
2018 #B1GMediaDay and Kickoff Luncheon student attendees for @UMichFootball: Karan Higdon, Tyree Kinnel, Chase Winovich. pic.twitter.com/SgY7Blk0cs— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 16, 2018
Tyree Kinnel, Chase Winovich and Karan Higdon are the three players Jim Harbaugh will be bringing to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days later this month.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 16, 2018
THE GA〽️E, 2003 ed. is one that @UMichFootball fans will never forget.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 16, 2018
Relive the classic Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup with commentary from Lloyd Carr, @OfficialBraylon and @marlinj28.
WATCH / STREAM at 9 PM ET ➡️ https://t.co/s5WU5vyNOu pic.twitter.com/bHQqWSnjrj
Doug @DougAndGator971 Karsch joins the podcast, with a hint at breaking news and talk of a potential breakthrough football season ... https://t.co/hNRVUfYkML pic.twitter.com/CKZyNNeREz— John Borton (@JB_Wolverine) July 16, 2018
"Prior to the first game at home, Berenson used his farewell speech to welcome his replacement, Coach Pearson. I like the moment of the passing of the torch, something we don't often get to see." One of Austin Thomason's favorite photos from the year!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 17, 2018
📸| https://t.co/EtImmoLjUK pic.twitter.com/v39Z3tIgAM
Who needs a movie theater when you have the Big House? Saturday's #UMMovieNight was awesome!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 16, 2018
(📷: @kwisen8109) pic.twitter.com/ualFPC27yP
Where have we heard this before: Ben Flanagan for the win! He takes the Dart for Art mile in about 4:10 #GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/iqRwcUy1Nr— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) July 16, 2018
#InMyFeelings challenge brought to you by 〽️🏀 @JordanPoole_2— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 16, 2018
All we have to say is ...
Challenge met! 📻🎥🎬
Take it away JP
Special thanks to #UMSocial & @UMich for assistance #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GdZsCVDi6M
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Winovich, Higdon and Kinnel to Attend Big Ten Media Days
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Is This the Best Offense Jim Harbaugh has had at U-M?
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Five Michigan Football Players Named to Maxwell, Bednarik Award Watch Lists
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Basketball Extra: On Freshmen Standing out in Early Practices
• Chad Simmons, Rivals.com: After Frantic June, Georgia DB Knows two Official Visits
