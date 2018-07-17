Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

It was announced on Monday that fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, senior running back Karan Higdon and senior safety Tyree Kinnel will accompany Jim Harbaugh to Big Ten Media Days later this month.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"If Michigan's quarterback play is north of terrible, then I think they're an 11-win team."
— Doug Karsch on John Borton's podcast on Monday afternoon.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Winovich, Higdon and Kinnel to Attend Big Ten Media Days

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Is This the Best Offense Jim Harbaugh has had at U-M?

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Five Michigan Football Players Named to Maxwell, Bednarik Award Watch Lists

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Basketball Extra: On Freshmen Standing out in Early Practices

• Chad Simmons, Rivals.com: After Frantic June, Georgia DB Knows two Official Visits

