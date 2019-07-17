News More News
other sports

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 17

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

If this works out as well as the people who know Josh Gattis think it will, I think it’s going to be as a big of a hire as Jim Harbaugh has made,
— Bruce Feldman on Josh Gattis

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: A Potential Major Position Switch

• Austin Fox, Sean Patterson Joins Harbaugh's Podcast To Recap Shea's Journey To Michigan

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Bruce Feldman Discusses Josh Gattis

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Kris Jenkins Jr.

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson Named To Davey O'Brien List

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: MSU Should Be Better Than You Expect in 2019

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Rocco Spindler On Timeline, More

• Austin Fox, Four-Star Jordan Morant Has The Versatility To Play Either S Or CB At U-M

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball 2020 recruiting board: These are U-M's targets for next year

