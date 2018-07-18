The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 18
Tweets of the day
Top-50 Rocket Watts (@RocketWatts) Of @TheFamily_bball looks to put on a show at Summer Jam Fest this weekend. Watts holds 20+ offers including Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State and Louisville 🚀— Hoop Group (@TheHoopGroup) July 17, 2018
The Family opens up vs. Expressions Elite on Friday night at 9:30PM #HGJamfest pic.twitter.com/J4HFvvGxAs
Cutting nets on #WorldEmojiDay2018 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xwyTcN4rs7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 17, 2018
Guess who? 🐝| #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/WDsxAXwIw9— MICHIGAN H.A.I.L. (@umichhail) July 17, 2018
My 3 favorite exercises for the core.— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) July 18, 2018
Ab roller 50Xs
50 bicycles
12 toe-to-bar
3 sets#NoExcuses#DESMONDHOWARD #core #HARDcore#healthylifestyle #healthandfitness @ Miami, Florida https://t.co/JG3fHiqA2o
Grind.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 18, 2018
Shine.
Repeat.
😈 @TheRealFrankC_ pic.twitter.com/7VoiyFlN0m
Congratulations Michigan Wolverine Jon Giesler who the Miami Dolphins will honor this season as one of the best players in franchise history https://t.co/hgvK3uqv3X— john r. ghindia (@jrgteam) July 10, 2018
Y’all we lit https://t.co/T5vjLgcia3— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) July 17, 2018
Let’s win this thaangg— Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) July 18, 2018
Airports should have foam rollers— jbooty (@JakeButtTE) July 17, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Is This the Best Defense Jim Harbaugh has had at U-M?
• Andrew Vailliencourt and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: What Does a Successful Season Look Like?
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Tuesday Thoughts: More on Basketball Freshmen, and a Perfect Match
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
• Daniel Plocher, SBNation: 5 Reasons Michigan Will Make the College Football Playoff in 2018
• Raphielle Johnson, NBC Sports: Video: Former Michigan Athletes Austin Hatch and Abby Cole tie the Knot
---
