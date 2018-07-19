The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 19
Tweets of the day
The 📑 extension is ✍!@JohnBeilein inks new, rolling five-year deal allowing him with coach 〽️🏀 for a long, long time!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 18, 2018
And we couldn't be happier!
Full Release ➡️ https://t.co/7dpZh64qCT#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EKBqGzmcKn
Congrats on the extension, Coach! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ndR223pllt— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 18, 2018
Live look at @moritz_weasley & all @umichbball fans. pic.twitter.com/HkeRkthRln— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 18, 2018
Hey coach @JohnBeilein you just signed a 🖐-year, rolling contract to stay with 〽️🏀 for long time ... that makes you want to break it down right?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 18, 2018
Yup... roll the 🎥#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aBQcYLa2Xg
Michigan's John Beilein has received a contract extension through the 2022-23 season, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 18, 2018
To all the Michigan friends of #BuckeyeNation, you folks have a tremendous basketball coach and program. Seriously, John Beilein is or should be respected by every Ohio State fan around. But to question why a recruit would go to OSU is ignorant...both of history & present program— Kyle S. Lamb (@kylamb8) July 14, 2018
Preseason Honors: Higdon Earns Spot on Top RB Award Watch List— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 18, 2018
INFO>> https://t.co/6vdOBlVqbD
Higdon Game-by-Game Stats: https://t.co/5SNEJGhj3x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KTb6k9XJh8
Rashan Gary (@RashanAGary) clips. Tons of talent, high football IQ & explosive! #GoBlue https://t.co/VRVbY84d1R— DLineVids (@DLineVids) July 18, 2018
⬆️ 2019 Team Rankings ⬇️— Rivals (@Rivals) July 19, 2018
Where does your team rank so far in the race for 2019's best recruiting class?
Find out HERE: https://t.co/LmcHSHztxV pic.twitter.com/aMWN8cEPsR
Had a great time today at the University of Michigan hockey camp. Had the honour to meet @T_calderone former captain of @umichhockey and prospect of the @DallasStars . #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ktkBIcr8mK— Colby Cross (@CrossColby) July 19, 2018
Mini vacation for a few days in Niagara Falls pic.twitter.com/Lv2OzBySBm— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) July 18, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Inks Contract Extension Through 2022-23
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Karan Higdon Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan vs. Notre Dame: The Rivalry Renewed
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Basketball Extra: On the big men...
• Emily Caron, Sports Illustrated: Michigan Announces Five-Year Contract Extension With John Beilein
