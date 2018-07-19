Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

John Beilein has seen nine players taken in the NBA draft during his 11 years in Ann Arbor.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I am grateful for the opportunity the University of Michigan has given to me over the past 11 years. [My wife] Kathleen and I love Ann Arbor, our University, our fans and the state of Michigan. We will continue to work very hard in the future to have our basketball team reflect the greatness of this University. I thank [president] Mark Schlissel and [athletic director] Warde Manuel for their faith and commitment to our coaching staff and basketball program. The future of men's basketball is bright and I am excited to be a part of it."
— Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein on Wednesday morning, in regards to his new contract.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Inks Contract Extension Through 2022-23

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Karan Higdon Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan vs. Notre Dame: The Rivalry Renewed

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Basketball Extra: On the big men...

• Emily Caron, Sports Illustrated: Michigan Announces Five-Year Contract Extension With John Beilein

