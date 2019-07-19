News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 19

Quote of the Day: 

Urban Meyer has a winning record, a phenomenal record everywhere he has been, but also controversy follows wherever he’s been,
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Big Ten Football Media Days: Day One

• Austin Fox, Video: MSU And OSU Players Discuss Michigan, What The Rivalry Means To Them

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Offers Elite 2022 Emoni Bates

• Andrew Hussey, Jim Harbaugh On Urban Meyer: 'Controversy Follows Wherever He's Been'

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: New U-M FutureCast

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Khristian Lander Picks Up Offer

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Jace Howard Picking Up Offers

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Jordan Glasgow Discusses Upcoming Season

• Chris Balas, OSU’s Jonathan Cooper On Greg Mattison: ‘Once A Buckeye, Always A Buckeye’

• Austin Meek, The Athletic: Michigan is favored in the Big Ten, but is it ready to wear the crown?

