Photo shoot ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 18, 2019
Video shoot ✔️
We’re just getting started in Chicago at #B1GMediaDay. pic.twitter.com/H0ZprIkkge
HEY HEY JUNIOR 〽️🏀 FANS!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 18, 2019
Want to be our NEXT Junior Reporter? Submit a 📽 by heading ➡️ https://t.co/5OwW2NMeDB
Winners receive 🎟🎟🎟🎟 tickets to a @umichbball game & their video will be shown on the Crisler video board!
Can't wait to see the next media star!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SQ0jQVUKqf
4⃣2⃣,— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 18, 2019
Days until B1G 🏈 kicks off (Thursday, Aug. 29).@DenardX ran for 42 scores during his prolific @UMichFootball career. pic.twitter.com/b07GiM0Sb3
Very proud of Joe Milton & Cade McNamara attending the 2019 Commander Camp in San Diego on the USS Nimitz & USS Theodore Roosevelt. They are developing their leadership with America's finest - Navy SEALs, Fighter Pilots, Marines & Sailors. #Leadfromthefront - Go Blue!!#FlyNavy pic.twitter.com/3erRZjbh4W— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) July 18, 2019
#B1GMediaDay is underway in Chicago... and we have Warde Manuel chatting with @JonJansen77 and @OfficialAJHawk on Sirius XM!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/BXAC7HnrmP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 18, 2019
We had a great time checking out Wrigley Field this afternoon. Big thanks to Alex Seyferth for the incredible tour. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/e8SfVdvZMx— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 18, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Big Ten Football Media Days: Day One
• Austin Fox, Video: MSU And OSU Players Discuss Michigan, What The Rivalry Means To Them
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Offers Elite 2022 Emoni Bates
• Andrew Hussey, Jim Harbaugh On Urban Meyer: 'Controversy Follows Wherever He's Been'
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: New U-M FutureCast
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Khristian Lander Picks Up Offer
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Jace Howard Picking Up Offers
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Jordan Glasgow Discusses Upcoming Season
• Chris Balas, OSU’s Jonathan Cooper On Greg Mattison: ‘Once A Buckeye, Always A Buckeye’
• Austin Meek, The Athletic: Michigan is favored in the Big Ten, but is it ready to wear the crown?
