 Today is Michigan Wolverines day on Big Ten Network! All the football and basketball action you could want!
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Rule No. 1: Don't kick to Desmond Howard. Rule No. 2: See rule No. 1. @DesmondHoward’s #B1GMoment debuts TOMORROW (9:30 PM ET) on BTN.”
— The Michigan BTN Twitter Account, revealing that U-M's 1991 win over Ohio State will be airing on Big Ten Network tonight at 9:30 ET

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: The Latest Buzz on Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Ten Recruits Michigan Should Consider Offering From ESPN Ohio Camp

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 18

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Trevor Keels

{{ article.author_name }}