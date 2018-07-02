Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School three-star running back Eric Gray committed to Michigan on Sunday evening.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Sometimes, I feel so good — I have to do the RunningMan twice."
— Michigan Director of Player Personnel and Administration Sean Magee on Twitter Sunday night, referring to Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School three-star running back Eric Gray's commitment.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Eric Gray Goes Blue

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Greyshirt is now on Scholarship

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintel Kent Earns Offer, Sets Return Visit

• Tony East, 8 Points, 9 Seconds: Glenn Robinson III Will Reportedly Sign a Deal With the Detroit Pistons

• Nate Mann, Rip City Project: Does Nik Stauskas Replacing Pat Connaughton Make the Blazers Better?

