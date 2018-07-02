The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 2
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
100% COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/Nwx0ShcRyq— E.Juice¹ (@ericdgray1) July 2, 2018
#Michigan up to No. 5 in the team rankings with the commitment of Eric Gray. The Wolverines should be at No. 3 by midweek. pic.twitter.com/aHPidlFBkE— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) July 2, 2018
Motor city!!! Back in Michigan on a new level!! @DetroitPistons @UMich #overlydedicated— Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) July 1, 2018
Glenn Robinson III will sign a two-year, $8.3M deal with the Detroit Pistons. Welcome back to Michigan @GRIII pic.twitter.com/EneJJGxhsm— Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) July 1, 2018
Yes sir there goes another one! Man that backfield something serious!! #Winningest #GoBlue🔵. Whole staff walking around the house like... pic.twitter.com/gjaWOuN0Qx— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) July 2, 2018
〽️OOD pic.twitter.com/OqxbVEJkHW— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) July 2, 2018
Sometimes, I feel so good - I have to do the #RunningMan twice pic.twitter.com/J5ICnTJUM3— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) July 2, 2018
The biggest move certainly isn’t LeBron to LA...it’s, to Ann Arbor, let’s go!!!!!— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) July 2, 2018
🤔🤫🤯😉#Winningest #OnToTheNextOne #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/OxO1ce1Vzr
Dallas Finest here at the IndiWorld3 Championship @indiworld3 pic.twitter.com/J4OTwjET4H— The Drive (@OfficialDrive99) July 1, 2018
Brotha 🙏🏼👀〽️ https://t.co/au2vB2NiO1— Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) July 1, 2018
Very excited and honored to have just received an offer from The University of Michigan! 〽️ #GoBlue— Nick Patterson (@Nick_Patt80) July 1, 2018
Focused ! “ Hard Work Is Undefeated “ and it cannot be denied #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Mx2aCS0eJc— Kurt Taylor (@KurtTaylorRb2) July 1, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Eric Gray Goes Blue
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Greyshirt is now on Scholarship
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintel Kent Earns Offer, Sets Return Visit
• Tony East, 8 Points, 9 Seconds: Glenn Robinson III Will Reportedly Sign a Deal With the Detroit Pistons
• Nate Mann, Rip City Project: Does Nik Stauskas Replacing Pat Connaughton Make the Blazers Better?
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook