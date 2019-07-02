News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 2

It was down to Michigan and Syracuse, but I thought about it more and Michigan checked off all the boxes for me. Great competition, great education, great coaching staff and they send a lot of guys to the NFL.
— Eamonn Dennis

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Clawing For A Chance

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Eamonn Dennis Discusses Why He Committed

Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Four-Star Safety Xavion Alford Wants To Visit U-M

• Austin Fox,Four-Star Darian Green-Warren Confirms He'll Take An Official Visit To U-M

• Chris Balas, Football Recruiting: Four-Star Receiver JJ Hester Planning Michigan Visit

• Austin Fox, Michigan Still In Heavy Pursuit Of Top-40 New Jersey RB Jalen Berger

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star Hunter Dickinson On Offer, Visit

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Breaks Down Aaron Lewis

• Greg Levinsky, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football has better odds to win national title than Ohio State

