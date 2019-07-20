News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 20

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

“I feel like this team is in a really good place. It’s a young, enthusiastic team with experience, too, and I feel really good about the coaching staff.
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: TheWolverine.com Staff On Media Day

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Ben Bredeson Wants To End Career On High Note

• Austin Fox, Anonymous Big Ten Players Discuss Michigan, Part 1

• Chris Balas, Jim Harbaugh On Michigan As Big Ten Favorite: ‘That’s Where I'd Pick Us'

• Brandon Brown, John U. Bacon Makes 10 Predictions About Michigan's 2019 Season

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: A Game On Foreign Soil? What We've Heard ...

• Austin Fox, Videos: Bredeson, Glasgow, Hudson Discuss Michigan's 2019 Season

• Chris Balas, Harbaugh Says Urban Meyer Talk ‘No Bombshell'

• Chris Balas, Live Video: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Speaks At Big Ten Media Day

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Sean McKeon, Cesar Ruiz Named To Watch Lists

• Chris Balas, Harbaugh On Onwenu’s Weight, Ambry Thomas' Status, WR Health And Much More

• Austin Fox, Rivalry Report: What The MSU & OSU Players Said About U-M At Media Days

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Jordan Glasgow Discusses Ohio State Rivalry

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football may play both Shea Patterson, Dylan McCaffrey in 2019

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}