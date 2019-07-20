The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 20
Tweets of the Day:
Football is *this* close now.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 19, 2019
Full recap from #B1GMediaDay... 👇#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/cFdHaraS5W
.@23savage____ gives @_iggy_braz a new nickname as he takes the rookie hot seat on Episode 7️⃣ of Mitch’s Block Party 💰😆 pic.twitter.com/JH7IYNu0Cz— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 19, 2019
A quick college playoff question from a reporter brings a quick "drop the 🎤" observation from @CoachJim4UM. pic.twitter.com/EFvhZV1rxy— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 19, 2019
Does @CoachJim4UM agree with the people picking @umichfootball to finish on top? #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/GJQc5jGQkF— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 19, 2019
Ben Bredeson, Jordan Glasgow & Khaleke Hudson talked @umichfootball with our #B1GMediaDay crew. Our interview with all 3 Wolverines is here.https://t.co/46WBopSe2Y— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 19, 2019
B1G fans came out in full force for today’s autograph session. 🖊 pic.twitter.com/eQs8cEPqij— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 19, 2019
Cesar Ruiz earned a spot on the Watch List for the Rimington Award, which honors the nation's top center.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 19, 2019
With Ruiz holding things down in the middle, the 2018 OL combined for a season-long pass-blocking efficiency rating of 97.8, according to @PFF_College. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gkS76gaQsm
Day by day. #GoBlue | #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/gv0pkiVyhz— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 19, 2019
Wrapping up a busy Day 2 at #BigTenMediaDays.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 19, 2019
Ben, Jordan, and Khaleke will be on the @BigTenNetwork studio set from 6-6:15 ET to close out the day. Check it out! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xBIUdsoAJr
“It’s good!”#B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/9acmPiT2WK— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 19, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: TheWolverine.com Staff On Media Day
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Ben Bredeson Wants To End Career On High Note
• Austin Fox, Anonymous Big Ten Players Discuss Michigan, Part 1
• Chris Balas, Jim Harbaugh On Michigan As Big Ten Favorite: ‘That’s Where I'd Pick Us'
• Brandon Brown, John U. Bacon Makes 10 Predictions About Michigan's 2019 Season
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: A Game On Foreign Soil? What We've Heard ...
• Austin Fox, Videos: Bredeson, Glasgow, Hudson Discuss Michigan's 2019 Season
• Chris Balas, Harbaugh Says Urban Meyer Talk ‘No Bombshell'
• Chris Balas, Live Video: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Speaks At Big Ten Media Day
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Sean McKeon, Cesar Ruiz Named To Watch Lists
• Chris Balas, Harbaugh On Onwenu’s Weight, Ambry Thomas' Status, WR Health And Much More
• Austin Fox, Rivalry Report: What The MSU & OSU Players Said About U-M At Media Days
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Jordan Glasgow Discusses Ohio State Rivalry
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football may play both Shea Patterson, Dylan McCaffrey in 2019
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook