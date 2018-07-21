"I could see [Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star defensive end Christopher] Hinton playing defensive tackle in college, just because he has a great motor. Even if you do a good job blocking him, he makes tackles downfield when he chases the football. I’ve seen him make plays like that on film, and you just shake your head and go, ‘Whoooey!’ If you run at him, he’ll make the stop, and if you go away from him, he’s going to run you down."

— North Hall head coach David Bishop, whose Trojan squad fell to Greater Atlanta Christian last season, 56-6.