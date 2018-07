"I could see [Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star defensive end Christopher] Hinton playing defensive tackle in college, just because he has a great motor. Even if you do a good job blocking him, he makes tackles downfield when he chases the football. I’ve seen him make plays like that on film, and you just shake your head and go, β€˜Whoooey!’ If you run at him, he’ll make the stop, and if you go away from him, he’s going to run you down."

β€” North Hall head coach David Bishop, whose Trojan squad fell to Greater Atlanta Christian last season, 56-6.