The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 21
Tweets of the day
Excited to work these two and this great group of TE’s! #OneMission #Best #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ https://t.co/JrP1Aisc3a— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) July 20, 2018
The duo 👀 https://t.co/4f5Aa77KHR— Sean Mckeon (@Mckeon_Sean) July 20, 2018
#GLeagueAlum @Lanky_Smoove cruised through Las Vegas Summer League, notching 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game 🏎️@umichbball ↗️ @WisconsinHerd ➡️ @Bucks pic.twitter.com/JyZTfgbfni— NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 20, 2018
The 2018 #B1GMediaDay and Kickoff Luncheon is in Chicago next week. Follow along July 23-24 to preview the upcoming #B1GFootball season. https://t.co/6RJFv8SRTV pic.twitter.com/jykgx99Maf— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 20, 2018
Not concerned about a watch list ... if you know, then you know ! Just watch me work ! 💯— Cesar Ruiz 🐻 (@_OverCees) July 21, 2018
23 #B1GFootball students named to 2018 @NCFAA watch lists earned Academic All-Big Ten honors last season. pic.twitter.com/JoU6nAlAPO— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 20, 2018
Hiking in Red Lodge, Montana met people from Kalamazoo (I'm from Battle Creek) Michigan fans are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/IX6gbjQHrT— Duane UM Fan (@duanegray25) July 20, 2018
FINAL SIX COMING SOON!!! 👀👀👀🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤 https://t.co/5HHapuO3Pi— Danielson Ike (@danielson_ike) July 20, 2018
The @MichiganRoss campus at U-M has been recognized with a 2018 American Architecture Award: https://t.co/3k1zQBTDv8 pic.twitter.com/4kgR4XNIGh— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 20, 2018
Still time to register for the Shamrock HS Wrestling Camp that starts Monday (8-12th Grade). Clinicians include: Kellen Russell, Stevan Micic, The Amine Bros, Beazley, Bolyard and Hancock. https://t.co/78uo9CsNnM pic.twitter.com/9tp25tppC5— DCC Wrestling (@DCCWrestling) July 20, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Friday Thoughts: Grant Newsome and the Left Tackle Spot
Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Notre Dame vs. Michigan: Greatest Individual Performances
Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Veteran Coach Says Hinton is the Best DL he's Seen
Sam Dodge, SBNation: Sean McKeon, Zach Gentry Make Mackey Award Watch List
Jay Rigdon, Awful Announcing: Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Reportedly got Married
