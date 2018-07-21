Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome was injured on Oct. 1, 2016, against Wisconsin, and hasn't played since.
Brandon Brown

"I could see [Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star defensive end Christopher] Hinton playing defensive tackle in college, just because he has a great motor. Even if you do a good job blocking him, he makes tackles downfield when he chases the football. I’ve seen him make plays like that on film, and you just shake your head and go, ‘Whoooey!’ If you run at him, he’ll make the stop, and if you go away from him, he’s going to run you down."
— North Hall head coach David Bishop, whose Trojan squad fell to Greater Atlanta Christian last season, 56-6.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Friday Thoughts: Grant Newsome and the Left Tackle Spot

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Notre Dame vs. Michigan: Greatest Individual Performances

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Veteran Coach Says Hinton is the Best DL he's Seen

• Sam Dodge, SBNation: Sean McKeon, Zach Gentry Make Mackey Award Watch List

• Jay Rigdon, Awful Announcing: Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Reportedly got Married

