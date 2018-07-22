The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 22
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Six weeks! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bnfjvrFduc— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 21, 2018
Check out this crew! #JordanMorganWedding pic.twitter.com/X86F1cWGgN— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) July 21, 2018
Big shout out to @D_Bo20 for stopping by at halftime and supporting his guys on @TheBIGX_TBT! Congrats on the two-way deal with the @MiamiHEAT!! #TBT2018 pic.twitter.com/SDW1Qd1UJh— TBT (@thetournament) July 21, 2018
13 College Linebackers To Watch In 2018:— NFL (@NFL) July 21, 2018
11. Chase Winovich (@UMichFootball)
8. Landis Durham (@AggieFootball)
FULL LIST: https://t.co/oaA66PB5DR (via @LanceZierlein) pic.twitter.com/WHnmhXzk5a
No. 11: @Chase_Winovich— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 21, 2018
No. 3: @_Dbush11
Who's ready for the season?#GoBlue https://t.co/BiOWHQ7aIT
Probably my favorite part of the Amazon series was this bit from @Chase_Winovich - "I SAID BLOCK ME" pic.twitter.com/g6YPInIYNV— Stephen Osentoski (@StephenToski) July 21, 2018
New home🏠💯 pic.twitter.com/VTh8nJdZ78— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) July 21, 2018
Top-20 Isaiah Jackson (@IJackson22) of @TheFamily_bball highlights at Summer Jam Fest #HGJamfest pic.twitter.com/q1uKqz3E9P— Hoop Group (@TheHoopGroup) July 22, 2018
#GoBlue https://t.co/bgntbYx4RT Big X prevails in TBT thriller, advances to second round pic.twitter.com/HAAo6v7X7V— Go Michigan GO! (@MICHIGANGO) July 21, 2018
Branham Boys work Weekends because one day we want to play on Weekends. WE UNDERDOGS! #Branhamboys #goblue #thisismichigan #problue pic.twitter.com/UbPm8Sb1ry— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) July 21, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Picked Fourth in Big Ten East in Annual Poll
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Belleville LB Tyrece Woods Plans to Visit U-M for BBQ
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact — George Johnson III to Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 21
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook