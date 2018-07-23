The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 23
Tweets of the day
2016 & 2017 #B1GMediaDay, @CoachJim4UM brought the Michigan Block "M" hat to Chicago.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 23, 2018
It's probably safe to say he'll be wearing it tomorrow.
LIVE #B1GMediaDay coverage Monday from 12:30 to 7 PM ET on @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/1KyTLYjc2H
BIG TEN PREVIEW: Ahead of #B1G Media Days, the @Rivals #BigTen publishers preview the 2018 season: https://t.co/WP9vkxi4dR pic.twitter.com/al1BTgGMtG— Rivals (@Rivals) July 23, 2018
Spotted @JKovacs32 on @13abc yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/ZF38VLD7eL— Eric Upchurch 📷 (@EUpchurchPhoto) July 22, 2018
Trey Burke dropped 35 points looking like a young AI @IamDyckman 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mjrcAWmJ4U— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 21, 2018
Elusive rating leaders among returning B1G RBs pic.twitter.com/mIm1s9xXhB— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 22, 2018
Going back home shows me that what I do now and in the future have to pay off. 🎒— Joe milton #5 (@Qbjayy7) July 22, 2018
August 24th Commitment day...Momma Birthday & Game day 🤝🐊🦆🔶◾️✌🏽〽️— G5🐐 (@gilesjackson__) July 22, 2018
Day off hangs with the bros. . . @Wpg_BlueBombers #defense #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/xfo8ygk0HL— Craig Roh (@craigroh) July 23, 2018
July 22, 2018
Beautiful night at Glen Lake Michigan enjoying close friends and great scenery. pic.twitter.com/R1cRvqZ86O— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) July 23, 2018
Moe knows football, Patch knows #MaxEffort pic.twitter.com/nVA4J38Td3— Doug Rosfeld (@DRosfeld) July 21, 2018
👂🏿LISTEN👂🏿 52MPH— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) July 23, 2018
While you Watch "Last Chance U" & tweeted about it I was working on my 1st chance. I have no intentions on being on that show so i wont watch it. #branhamboys #goblue #Michigan pic.twitter.com/iUhExKnkQe
We are hitting the road again! Be on the lookout for @KBA_GoBlue, @moore_mel, @CoachSanchez and @coachwesbball in that Maize and Blue! #goblue pic.twitter.com/783echKi83— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 22, 2018
One day down and forever to go! #MorganForTwo 7.21.18 pic.twitter.com/eO6P6Xz2m7— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) July 22, 2018
Step by step... loving life, doing it with my best friend and my love! Happy anniversary baby! I love you! pic.twitter.com/kb1wH4Ylwl— Joe Bolden (@_JBolden35) July 23, 2018
