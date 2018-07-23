Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Big Ten Media Days will run both today and tomorrow.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Let’s be clear — this team is loaded at a number of positions. It’s got a talented senior running back in Karan Higdon, receivers with elite potential and tight ends who have NFL potential. If the line is solid, this team could win the Big Ten."
— Rivals.com on Sunday afternoon, while discussing Michigan in their Big Ten preview.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: The 3-2-1 — Big Ten Pre-Media Day Edition

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: TheWolverine.com Media Day Roundtable

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: From the Film Room — George Johnson III

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact — D.J. Turner II to Michigan

• Marc Givler, BuckeyeGrove.com: Skull Session: Decision Delay Coming?

• Rivals.com: Rivals 2018 Big Ten Preview

