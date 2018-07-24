The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 24
Tweets of the day
Day One of #B1GMediaDay: ✔️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xFArDV1bZO— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 24, 2018
Coach following the Do More, Say Less mantra? I like it. Say nothing and use all these questions to fuel the fire.— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) July 24, 2018
Fastest Wolverine? Strongest Wolverine? Biggest coaching impact? Lots of insight from Michigan players during media day ... https://t.co/dv6Aq1fFyT— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) July 24, 2018
“For I know the plans I have for you”, declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” #CardClass19 #FearTheTree pic.twitter.com/XqW0EBV3FK— Stephen Jr. (@stephenherron_) July 23, 2018
Go ahead and find a better teammate, friend or role model in college football than Karan Higdon! Try me 😎‼️— Zach Eisendrath (@zeisendrath) July 23, 2018
VERY proud of this man - for far more reasons than football! pic.twitter.com/Sx65jqA8m9
Michigan has no shortage of circle-it-on-the-calendar games.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 24, 2018
But Karan Higdon knows there's no @umichfootball @B1Gfootball title if it doesn't treat every foe the same. pic.twitter.com/jFzT74PAXq
Behind the scenes as @CoachJim4UM takes the set at Big Ten Media Days 🎥 pic.twitter.com/aMgpKFbOu3— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 23, 2018
"Let's go to eight, and eventually get to 16."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 24, 2018
Agree with @CoachJim4UM's take on expanding @CFBPlayoff? pic.twitter.com/akOboaVpks
#Michigan's visitor list for the BBQ at The Big House this weekend is absolutely LOADED. Take a look at the nearly 60! names on the list for the festivities.https://t.co/C28zqEon6y pic.twitter.com/IgZkWaz2wf— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) July 23, 2018
Media day thoughts on Michigan with @gerrydinardo #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/fdou2QwAiH— Howard Griffith (@HowardGriffith) July 23, 2018
Interviewed Jim Harbaugh today. He brings up how @Detroiters is his favorite tv show. Me: oh those guys are buds of mine. Jim: “what?! You just went up a couple rungs in my book- those guys are great!” pic.twitter.com/R0H5ZpzMMC— Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) July 23, 2018
Hair at the beginning of Media Day vs. hair at the end. 😅🦁 pic.twitter.com/oN8PBOnrYf— Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) July 24, 2018
“If we take care of every day and every week, we'll reach the goals we've set for ourselves.” @SKORNACKI sat down with Karan Higdon to discuss the upcoming season.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 24, 2018
READ » https://t.co/QSDSrgBlVL#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gnlPaVaG3s
BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS: #Huskers' Scott Frost, #GoBlue's Jim Harbaugh & #Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson took center stage Monday at #B1GMediaDays. @JoshHelmholdt reports: https://t.co/AGooUS131z pic.twitter.com/sD7pAsWLsh— Rivals (@Rivals) July 24, 2018
Best in the country! https://t.co/NQxvrambTw— David Long Jr. (@dljxxii) July 23, 2018
〽️💪 - @_Dbush11 - Butkus Award Watch List! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/akVXBLGmfq— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 23, 2018
Is this the year for #Wolverines?— Rivals (@Rivals) July 24, 2018
Will #Michigan’s offense finally take a step forward under Jim Harbaugh? @adamgorney, @rivalsmike & @Balas_Wolverine discuss: https://t.co/ZwZ9aQyLT6 pic.twitter.com/gqwAKNLSyt
Take a look back at day one of #B1GMediaDay. https://t.co/cnKoacAprf— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 24, 2018
Sights and sounds from Day 1 of #B1GMediaDay. pic.twitter.com/KFHLT6TVKA— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 23, 2018
What's your favorite spot on campus at U-M? pic.twitter.com/CGcHZZVEER— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 23, 2018
🙏🏾 @usatodayhss https://t.co/iG0xv1ZzQ4— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) July 23, 2018
Can the week fly by so i can spend the weekend at the crib 〽️〽️〽️@UMichFootball Wolverine nation I’m there alllll weekend Friday-Sunday #GoBlue20 pic.twitter.com/8rmzjNq3Zs— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) July 23, 2018
More perfect weather for camp week 😍 pic.twitter.com/MxB4aZJa6k— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 23, 2018
The EDGE Youth Program had a special day with @umichwbball today! #GoBlue 〽️💯 pic.twitter.com/9VRkXxHohu— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 24, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Big Ten Media Day Takeaways
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Jim Harbaugh at Big Ten Media Day
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Stephen Herron Flips to Stanford
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Talks QBs, More, in Chicago
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Anonymous Big Ten Players Share True Thoughts About Michigan's Offense
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Daxton Hill Update
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2018 BBQ at the Big House Visitors List
• Josh Helmholdt, Big Ten Media Days: Focus on Frost, Coaches Update QB Races
Question of the day
• Which of our content pieces did you enjoy most from the opening session of Big Ten Media Days?
---
