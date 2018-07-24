Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-24 08:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Jim Harbaugh was the final coach to speak on Day 1 of Big Ten Media Days.
Michigan Football Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Coach [Harbaugh] following the ‘do more, say less’ mantra? I like it. Say nothing and use all these questions to fuel the fire."
— Former All-Big Ten offensive lineman and contributor to TheWolverine Doug Skene.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Big Ten Media Day Takeaways

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Jim Harbaugh at Big Ten Media Day

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Stephen Herron Flips to Stanford

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Talks QBs, More, in Chicago

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Anonymous Big Ten Players Share True Thoughts About Michigan's Offense

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Daxton Hill Update

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2018 BBQ at the Big House Visitors List

• Josh Helmholdt, Big Ten Media Days: Focus on Frost, Coaches Update QB Races

Question of the day

• Which of our content pieces did you enjoy most from the opening session of Big Ten Media Days?

You may enter your responses here.

---

{{ article.author_name }}