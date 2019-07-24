The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 24
Tweets of the Day:
Another Watch List for Lavert Hill and @NoExcuses_23!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 23, 2019
Both have been added to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List, presented annually to the best defensive player in college football. 💪#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/e1KiJHctm7
👊 Outland Trophy Watch List 👊— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 23, 2019
Well represented by the 〽️. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/DbGWyaspDy
As of today, Harbaugh remains the only high-profile coach to argue football players should have the same transfer rights other NCAA athletes have. The silence from his colleagues on this is deafening.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) July 24, 2019
A three-time All-American, Anthony Carter was named #B1G MVP his senior season, and finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy. #GoBlue https://t.co/lQ4QA17Ssa— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 23, 2019
Iconic. @_Dbush11— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 24, 2019
More Photos of the Year: https://t.co/AZhryjQtxb) #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/51P70hE7sz
Great to spend some time with @UMichFootball today learning from the best in the business! pic.twitter.com/XIWScc3k9s— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) July 23, 2019
From the archives:— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 23, 2019
📸 June 9, 2019 at UCLA
🏆 Super Regional Champions pic.twitter.com/UxzqcvHJd0
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Major Things We Learned From Media Day
• Austin Fox, Jonathan Taylor Talks U-M Defense, Illini Players Discuss Peters, More
• Andrew Hussey, Six Michigan Wolverines Named To Award Watch Lists
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Impact of Ambry Thomas' Questionable Health Status
• Mike Singer, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Elijah Gaines Talks U-M
• Austin Fox, Harbaugh Expands On His Transfer Comments, Changes He'd Like To See Made
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Kris Jenkins Jr.'s Coach On His Game
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Franz Wagner at shooting guard for Michigan? ‘We could have some fun with that position’
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook