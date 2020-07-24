The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 24
Tweets of the day
I’ve decided to forego my senior season and head straight to The Big House. I appreciate all the love & support !! #1 out 🕺🏾✌🏽— The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) July 23, 2020
Paul Hornung Award Watch List @hornungaward:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 23, 2020
〽️ @gilesjackson__ 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0WvPYGXwgr
Wuerffel Trophy Watch List @WuerffelTrophy:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 23, 2020
〽️ ADAM SHIBLEY 〽️ pic.twitter.com/M4fa3J09Go
The best fight song in college football, thanks to @umichband. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/s4tbhjJ90g— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 24, 2020
'Photos of the Year' continue with Senior Photographer, Eric Bronson. Check out Eric's picks, including this stunning rooftop portrait, Notre Dame "Leap of Faith", & more! 📸 #GoBlue— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 23, 2020
View Eric's Photos » https://t.co/slDSoNBQUw
Photos of the Year » https://t.co/LbiIPuAEKG pic.twitter.com/uYcy1uMJDP
#TBT to @RashanAGary's 💪 second career @UMichFootball game.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 23, 2020
6 tackles
2.5 TFLs
1 sack pic.twitter.com/FLvbHZA0UR
Congrats @KevinJohnson2, you are our winner! DM us with your address and we'll send you a free football preview magazine!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 23, 2020
Is five-star Harrison Ingram close to cutting his list? @coreyevans_10 says when he does, expect Stanford and Purdue to make the cut: https://t.co/693pP6bdQl pic.twitter.com/0Vexbqsfpr— Rivals (@Rivals) July 23, 2020
Been loving the Maize and Blue since I was a youngster #TBT2020 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ts9srcSv2u— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) July 23, 2020
Fun little factoid/trivia for you guys: When former Michigan QB Denard Robinson ran for a touchdown in his first career snap against Western Michigan, his shoes were actually untied.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 23, 2020
Its a blessing just to be here! Let's get it started 🙌🏾 @Vikings #skol pic.twitter.com/fm6YgPUkQR— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) July 23, 2020
Vikings have signed 6th-round pick, former Michigan safety Josh Metellus, per @RosenhausSports.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020
49 years ago, on July 26, 1971, Apollo 15 carried an all-Wolverine crew when it flew to the moon with Col. David R. Scott, Maj. Alfred Worden, and Col. James Irwin. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/Iaf3ebrslv— University of Michigan (@UMich) July 23, 2020
Michigan OL commit Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) strength training today #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UfgGNQR6V8— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 23, 2020
Checking out Michigan OT commit Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hSHlRLfvj0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 23, 2020
Michigan OT commit Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) is a legit 6-8 and has a great build. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/B1kuBWaCv4— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 23, 2020
Baltimore 🚘 Delaware— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 24, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff, TheWolverine: Thursday Chat: Odds of Michigan Playing a 2020 Football Season, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball ITF Extra: Recruiting Tidbits, More
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Giles Jackson is the Latest Wolverine to Land on a Watch List
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jett Howard has a Plan
• David Berry and Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Interview With 2022 Five-Star DB Domani Jackson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook