 Michigan Wolverines football WR commit Xavier Worthy announced he's skipping his senior season of HS & heading to U-M.
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
"I’ve decided to forego my senior season and head straight to The Big House. I appreciate all the love & support!!"
— Michigan wide receiver commit Xavier Worthy, announcing he will skip his senior season of high school and get a head start on his U-M career
Top Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff, TheWolverine: Thursday Chat: Odds of Michigan Playing a 2020 Football Season, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball ITF Extra: Recruiting Tidbits, More

• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Giles Jackson is the Latest Wolverine to Land on a Watch List

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jett Howard has a Plan

• David Berry and Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Interview With 2022 Five-Star DB Domani Jackson

