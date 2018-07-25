Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Jim Harbaugh has a combined 28-11 record at Michigan.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Patterson has a live arm and is an exceptional talent. He can also get you out of some jams, and his decision-making has gotten better as he’s gotten older too. Young kids sometimes just want to do everything and make every play, and there are times where you just have to tuck it and run, or at least throw the ball away. As Patterson gets more repetitions, he’ll be able to do that. "
— Big Ten Network's Chuck Long on junior quarterback Shea Patterson Tuesday afternoon at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Big Ten Media Days, Tuesday Thoughts: On the Offensive Line

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Addition of Patterson Helped Keep Chase Winovich at U-M

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Rival Report: Michigan State RB L.J. Scott Calls Michigan 'Little Sister'

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Chuck Long Breaks Down Patterson, Gives Take on Harbaugh

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: OSU Writers, Others Intrigued by Ed Warinner Addition to Michigan Football

• Brad Galli, WXYZ: Former Michigan Captain and Dolphins Rookie Mike McCray Retires From Football

