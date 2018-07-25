"Patterson has a live arm and is an exceptional talent. He can also get you out of some jams, and his decision-making has gotten better as he’s gotten older too. Young kids sometimes just want to do everything and make every play, and there are times where you just have to tuck it and run, or at least throw the ball away. As Patterson gets more repetitions, he’ll be able to do that. "

— Big Ten Network's Chuck Long on junior quarterback Shea Patterson Tuesday afternoon at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.