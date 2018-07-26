"Notre Dame obviously presents a lot of exciting stuff for us as a team and as a defense. Honestly though, our priority and focus isn’t even on them now. We knew coming back after last year that there were things we wanted to adjust and fix, and how do you turn around an 8-5 team and make it a championship contending program? The same way you eat an elephant — one bite at a time."

— Michigan fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich.