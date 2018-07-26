The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Here are the jersey numbers for all 19 #Michigan freshmen.https://t.co/a2KtLBkEaF pic.twitter.com/71YZCd4tir— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) July 25, 2018
"I'm so excited. I'm a big chip-on-the-shoulder guy, and every time I go out there I know I have something to prove. I'm hungrier than ever.”@Chase_Winovich to @SKORNACKI » https://t.co/5KgTEufVgz#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zV3xzxfWoi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 26, 2018
2 0 1 8 🔵〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/C6wpgQK9RT— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) July 25, 2018
Ann Arbor This Weekend 🤘🏽😎#GoBlue 〽️— Davion weatherspoon (@Davionweathers2) July 25, 2018
University of Michigan Saturday 🏁🌟 #GoBlue— Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@yallknow_d3) July 25, 2018
Ann Arbor this weekend @WRTreezy @CoachMcElwain #GoBlue 〽️🔵— J D X I (@JoshDowns_) July 25, 2018
It’s amazing what the NCAA is willing to pay so it doesn’t have to pay. Amazing. https://t.co/xcxN1YJlGv— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 24, 2018
I never ran so fast in my whole life as I did today today was awesome and I am grateful! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FBzmS6aO20— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) July 26, 2018
Thank you Jim Aaron Sonny everyone! I wish I could play football so bad but my doctors say no. I never even thought Id get to dress like a real football player in my whole life but today I did & I'll never forget! #goblue @UMichFootball @GoTeamIMPACT @AaronBDesigns @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/8q6WShbRz2— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) July 26, 2018
Yahoo Sports College Fantasy Football is HERE!— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) July 25, 2018
Sign Up Here for Free: https://t.co/Kxs1W5UmrS
Draft Guide: @AdamGorney highlights 25 Freshman worth drafting: https://t.co/pbn5ncsWb3
Follow @YahooSports & @YahooFantasy for more!
Stay tuned. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/r8Xi3lXQ9s— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 26, 2018
Go blue 〽️?— Giles Jackson (@gilesjackson__) July 25, 2018
#GoBlue -- or should we say Allez les Bleus? -- from the Tour de France! #TDF2018— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 25, 2018
(📷: @kaitlinurka) pic.twitter.com/emzcpdDAEW
Have to skate!!! Outstanding sessions run again this year by our power skating coach...#JohnBoultbee #TY— Brian Wiseman (@_BrianWiseman) July 25, 2018
〽️HC2018#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CWvQbXURaO
Another adventure down! Our first helicopter ride was a blast. Might be ktmaviglia_’s last though! 😂 Kauai is AMAZING from above! 🚁 @ Sunshine Helicopters https://t.co/d7SU6eKMfI— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) July 25, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: The Freshmen Have Their Jerseys
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Anonymous Big Ten Players Share True Thoughts on Michigan's Offense: Part 2
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Players Discuss Michigan Football During Final Media Day Session
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: TheWolverine.com Staff at Media Day
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Anonymous Big Ten Players Share Their True Thoughts on Michigan's Defense: Part 2
• Jason Lieser, Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins Rookie LB Mike McCray, a Favorite of Stephen Ross, Retires Before Training Camp
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook