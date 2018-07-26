Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Pup13fhmukfbn0rql8hk
From left to right (only back row): RB Hassan Haskins, CB Myles Sims, S German Green, CB Vincent Gray, CB Gemon Green, RB Michael Barrett and (in front) RB Christian Turner.
Brandon Brown's Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Notre Dame obviously presents a lot of exciting stuff for us as a team and as a defense. Honestly though, our priority and focus isn’t even on them now. We knew coming back after last year that there were things we wanted to adjust and fix, and how do you turn around an 8-5 team and make it a championship contending program? The same way you eat an elephant — one bite at a time."
— Michigan fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: The Freshmen Have Their Jerseys

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Anonymous Big Ten Players Share True Thoughts on Michigan's Offense: Part 2

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Players Discuss Michigan Football During Final Media Day Session

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: TheWolverine.com Staff at Media Day

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Anonymous Big Ten Players Share Their True Thoughts on Michigan's Defense: Part 2

• Jason Lieser, Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins Rookie LB Mike McCray, a Favorite of Stephen Ross, Retires Before Training Camp

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}