The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 26
Tweets of the Day:
VERSATILE! 🔥— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 25, 2019
DPJ has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, given annually to the most versatile player in
major college football! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Vu3wOtdpfy
Paul Hornung Award Watch List Energy. 📝@dpeoplesjones 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ENkBYBvMnX— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 25, 2019
Both Michael Onwenu and Luke Campbell allowed a mere four QB pressures last season, but Onwenu beat him out with an 87.6 pass-blocking grade 💪 pic.twitter.com/uLaUb6pc5q— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2019
Ever wonder where Andrew Liskowitz's school-record shot put would land if he launched it from the baseline at Crisler Center?@AndrewLisko competes tomorrow (Friday) at the @usatf Outdoor Championships #MeatFactory #ThrowBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/y63kXI16D5— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) July 25, 2019
Wolverine alum, 2x All-American AJ Grant is a good neighbor. #GoBlue https://t.co/yJyHZhUam8— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) July 25, 2019
Take a quick look back at @nazhillmon’s performance (6 points, 10 boards) in @usabjnt’s Round of 16 win over Germany...quarterfinals later tonight! #goblue #USABWU19 〽️🏀🇺🇸— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 25, 2019
🎥: @FIBA pic.twitter.com/q5djl8YWyd
First day of #PackersCamp for our first draft pick! 🚴♂️ @RashanAGary pic.twitter.com/KK3RsgsSe7— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 25, 2019
The Ol’ Transcontinental!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 25, 2019
Some fun #TBT for you, courtesy of @charleswoodson and @briangriese! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/QJNHYrWmou
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: On Zeb Jackson, Josh Christopher
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson On List Of Top 40 Players
• Austin Fox, A.J. Henning Has 'That Speed Every Team Is Looking For,' Per Opposing Coach
• Chris Balas, Michigan Mailbag: On Right Tackle, RB, OSU 'Step Back' Under Day and More
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Donovan Peoples-Jones Named To Watch List
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: 'Different twists' pave Jay Smith's path back to Michigan basketball
---
