News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 26

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

Henning is just a competitor, and his speed is what stood out the most to me as a sophomore. He certainly was the fastest player we faced two years ago.
— Loyola Academy John Holecek on A.J. Henning

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: On Zeb Jackson, Josh Christopher

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson On List Of Top 40 Players

• Austin Fox, A.J. Henning Has 'That Speed Every Team Is Looking For,' Per Opposing Coach

• Chris Balas, Michigan Mailbag: On Right Tackle, RB, OSU 'Step Back' Under Day and More

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Donovan Peoples-Jones Named To Watch List

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: 'Different twists' pave Jay Smith's path back to Michigan basketball

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}