They say why you wear 3️⃣5️⃣? TR3 Club and F.A.M.E if you feel me 🤘. But ready for this final college ride with these Michigan boys!😤 pic.twitter.com/5x6vtvGf0r

One more week until fall camp 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/J9ojTxrgVs

Shoutout to @_TyRogers_ for the pic 🔥.This my year and imma make every moment special 💯 #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/ZvKkEZShJb

This sucks and it’s only getting worse with specialized sports high school games now being featured on ESPN. https://t.co/V9XO775VNT

You never know where you'll find a block M. (📷: https://t.co/4jhQC2A5Lb ) pic.twitter.com/oOUbGTdZX8

Did you know that @UMich has an alumni chapter on the moon? 👨‍🚀🚀🌝 #Apollo15 pic.twitter.com/TiJSNWE77J

"We will either find a way, or make one." #〽️otivate #Elevate #GOBLUE

Last Summit as a camper. ⛺️🏔 pic.twitter.com/vDN1QrhFAp

All smiles today with @UMichAthletics providing an ice cream truck for #GoBlue staff! 🍦🍧 pic.twitter.com/ZZrHSvSqP6

Going home this weekend #GoBlue 〽️

See you there brother https://t.co/2yC2NXwu4B

— Lansing radio host Tom Crawford on John Borton's podcast on Thursday afternoon.

"It’s the same thing that comes out of everybody’s mouth [in regards to Harbaugh’s critics], other than [radio host] Paul Keels of Ohio State, who is the classiest guy on the face of Earth. People just constantly take shots at Harbaugh, and I heard a guy across from me [at Media Days in Chicago] say, “What has he done?” It’s always the same narrative — blah, blah, blah."

• Which Michigan freshman do you think will make the biggest impact this fall?

You may enter your responses here.