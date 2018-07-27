The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 27
Tweets of the day
They say why you wear 3️⃣5️⃣? TR3 Club and F.A.M.E if you feel me 🤘. But ready for this final college ride with these Michigan boys!😤 pic.twitter.com/5x6vtvGf0r— Hughdini (@CaseyLive24) July 27, 2018
One more week until fall camp 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/J9ojTxrgVs— tR. (@_TyRogers_) July 26, 2018
Shoutout to @_TyRogers_ for the pic 🔥.This my year and imma make every moment special 💯#GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/ZvKkEZShJb— JKP (@JKellypowell) July 26, 2018
This sucks and it’s only getting worse with specialized sports high school games now being featured on ESPN. https://t.co/V9XO775VNT— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) July 26, 2018
You never know where you'll find a block M.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 26, 2018
(📷: https://t.co/4jhQC2A5Lb) pic.twitter.com/oOUbGTdZX8
〽️🔥🔥🔥#GoBlue | #WEAREJORDAN pic.twitter.com/b8VYbbMSYu— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 26, 2018
Did you know that @UMich has an alumni chapter on the moon? 👨🚀🚀🌝#Apollo15 pic.twitter.com/TiJSNWE77J— SchoolofInformation (@umsi) July 26, 2018
"We will either find a way, or make one."— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) July 26, 2018
#〽️otivate #Elevate #GOBLUE
37 days to kickoff. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/j9GABQNRtP— True to the Blue (@SupportUofM) July 26, 2018
Last Summit as a camper. ⛺️🏔 pic.twitter.com/vDN1QrhFAp— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) July 26, 2018
All smiles today with @UMichAthletics providing an ice cream truck for #GoBlue staff! 🍦🍧 pic.twitter.com/ZZrHSvSqP6— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) July 26, 2018
AA 7AM tomorrow morning Ill be OMW🤫😍〽️ pic.twitter.com/EXUcSMQz52— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) July 26, 2018
Going home this weekend #GoBlue 〽️— T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) July 27, 2018
See you there brother https://t.co/2yC2NXwu4B— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) July 27, 2018
When the season right around the corner!! #Mood #ItsALituation @dpeoplesjones @LetmeRockk_ @Qbjayy7 @_Uche35 #HoldMySauce pic.twitter.com/gQ5qwgJluN— Chris Bryant (@cbryant58) July 26, 2018
🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/YqOtXaLtAR— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) July 27, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Host of Wolverines Make National Award Watch Lists
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: One Player Becoming a 'Complete Animal' on Defense, More
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Winovich Says Offense Just Needs to be Marginally Better
• Connor O'Gara, Saturday Down South: The Reactions From Michigan Players After Shea Patterson's Arrival Said a lot
Question of the day
• Which Michigan freshman do you think will make the biggest impact this fall?
---
