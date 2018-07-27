Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Fifth-year senior defensive back Casey Hughes spent the first four years of his career at Utah, but transferred to U-M this offseason.
Casey Hughes' Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It’s the same thing that comes out of everybody’s mouth [in regards to Harbaugh’s critics], other than [radio host] Paul Keels of Ohio State, who is the classiest guy on the face of Earth. People just constantly take shots at Harbaugh, and I heard a guy across from me [at Media Days in Chicago] say, “What has he done?” It’s always the same narrative — blah, blah, blah."
— Lansing radio host Tom Crawford on John Borton's podcast on Thursday afternoon.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Host of Wolverines Make National Award Watch Lists

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: One Player Becoming a 'Complete Animal' on Defense, More

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Winovich Says Offense Just Needs to be Marginally Better

• Connor O'Gara, Saturday Down South: The Reactions From Michigan Players After Shea Patterson's Arrival Said a lot

Question of the day

• Which Michigan freshman do you think will make the biggest impact this fall?

{{ article.author_name }}