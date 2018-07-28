The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 28
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Blue end zones on #Michigan’s practice field. pic.twitter.com/W3tYJQ0ViU— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 27, 2018
#Michigan also has blue end zones on the practice field. pic.twitter.com/spZWflJCA9— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 27, 2018
Catch ya boy on both sides of the ball this year😎🤫— MB6️⃣〽️ (@mikebarrett_MB1) July 27, 2018
It’s about that ti〽️e!!! pic.twitter.com/20sby0uX9R— 〽️ustapha (@MustaphaM_) July 27, 2018
Show me a pair of cleats cleaner than these- Don’t worry I’ll wait. https://t.co/TkgUD6hCZD— Tony Jones (@Tj2Fast7) July 27, 2018
Taylor Lewan inked the richest OL deal in history, then addressed the media in a ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ getup https://t.co/H3QYzBjegt— Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) July 27, 2018
New addition to the #GoBlue fam〽️〽️〽️〽️🔥🔥🔥🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/7K1KxPbx4o— Coach Abram McCoy (@abo02) July 27, 2018
The Big House @4Warinner #TrustTheProcess @Lsuamataia @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/lg6Ldh7ZKH— Kingsley Ah You Suamataia (@KAhyouSuamataia) July 16, 2018
Can’t wait to get to Ann Arbor this afternoon! Hoping to be the first of many trips to the Big House in the next few years〽️〽️ #GoBlue @FBCoachDBrown @UMichFootball @EvanPetzold— Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) July 27, 2018
Today’s training venue. 👊— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2018
Looking 👌👌 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/ob7Zu2i5xn
Dreaming of football season with impressions of The Big House from Sunset Beach, NC. Go Blue! #GoBlue @UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/vU14usTWMG— Craig Robbins (@crwrobbins) July 25, 2018
Congrats to our 3⃣ Wolverines who earned AHCA All American Scholar honors!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 27, 2018
READ » https://t.co/lJKNFDAyFh #GoBlue
Football x football.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 27, 2018
🏈 x ⚽️
Welcome to Michigan, @LFC!! #ChampionsMeetHere pic.twitter.com/eU9L5QaHsL
"To have the teams come over here is really encouraging for us who have grown up loving the game." - Timko on tomorrow's ICC match#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/lBbJM7GH8n— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) July 27, 2018
2018 @NCAATrackField National Champion Ben Flanagan of @UMichTrack named the 2018 @USTFCCCA Outdoor Track Scholar Athlete of the Year. #B1GTF pic.twitter.com/QT8KNn1l5W— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 27, 2018
Congrats to the 161 #B1GTF standouts who earned @USTFCCCA All-Academic distinction for the 2017-18 indoor and outdoor seasons.— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 27, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football and Recruiting Scuttlebutt
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Rival Report: OSU Players Describe Michigan/Ohio State Rivalry in own Words
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: L.J. Scott's Comments, Takeaways From Media Days
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Chase Winovich FaceTimed With Conor McGregor
• Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors: Dwayne Haskins Impressed Jim Harbaugh, Michigan With Performance Against Wolverines in Ann Arbor Last Season
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook