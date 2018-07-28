Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 28

A picture of Michigan's new practice field (with blue end zones) on Friday afternoon.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Catch ya boy on both sides of the ball this year."
— Michigan freshman utility player Michael Barrett on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football and Recruiting Scuttlebutt

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Rival Report: OSU Players Describe Michigan/Ohio State Rivalry in own Words

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: L.J. Scott's Comments, Takeaways From Media Days

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Chase Winovich FaceTimed With Conor McGregor

• Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors: Dwayne Haskins Impressed Jim Harbaugh, Michigan With Performance Against Wolverines in Ann Arbor Last Season

