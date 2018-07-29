The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 29
Tweets of the day
Man im in love w my University😌❤️thank you so much @CoachJim4UM @CoachGMattison and the whole staff for making sure I’m good 25/8🤞🏽〽️#GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/NaaL52xwHk— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) July 28, 2018
Yesterday Harlan Huckleby was hanging out at the Jax Jags practice with @CoachWheat6 .— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) July 28, 2018
Huck asked if I could send him 6️⃣’s 🌹Bowl TD.
I wasn’t sure which one I liked best?
1992: 53-yards
1993: 56-yards
1993: 88-yards
1993: 24-yards
Wonder if @SteveEveritt51 has a favorite? pic.twitter.com/pOIeBnjQLG
Riding into camp like... pic.twitter.com/4KrA7AQP1o— Stephen Spanellis (@Big_Spanellis78) July 28, 2018
Extremely excited to say I have been offered by The University of Michigan! Thank you @CoachJim4UM 🙏🏽 #GoBlue 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/xqRRnp2Vnk— Myles Murao (@MylesMurao) July 29, 2018
💙💛 #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/qGKKrVRKyi— 2͓̽ (@AndreSeldonjr) July 28, 2018
Thanks to all the Parents who brought their kids to the @UMichFootball BBQ. Special moments when you get to enjoy great people. #GoBlue #SeasonLoading🕑🕖🕛 pic.twitter.com/BQhYQW75tP— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) July 28, 2018
Awesome day in 〽️ichigan! Thanks! @CoachJim4UM @4Warinner @FBCoachDBrown @PrinceRon @_b_blanes @Coach_Kugs @UMichMagee @Tj2Fast7 @BSB_Wolverine @BriceMarich @TremendousUM @IThuddleMA @Coach_Willey_FB 〽️〽️ #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/xJd57IjxgB— Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) July 28, 2018
The boys 〽️ pic.twitter.com/26mXeoGQoj— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) July 28, 2018
HE'S BACK!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 28, 2018
Quinn Hughes announces his return to Michigan!
READ » https://t.co/uNRXs69Rzj#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/I4M1HzUOg1
Y’all watch out for this dude, @drippy_D1, he’s going to kill it at 〽️ pic.twitter.com/wqZtyZbwhY— Cole Brevard (@YoBoiCole2020) July 28, 2018
We doin it for the city 🌃 #Hopeboyz @Hopefitness_ 💪🏾🙌🏾〽️💛💙 pic.twitter.com/C2KM8OYzDo— Jesse Prewitt III✨ (@JPrewitt614) July 28, 2018
The wall of Michigan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/6IXl9bkUVJ— T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) July 29, 2018
Stop this...🏆 pic.twitter.com/IPumtYNBMq— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) July 29, 2018
Incredible experience at BBQ at the Big House! Thank you to @TylerBrown_9 @CoachCPartridge for the invite and great hospitality! Can’t wait to be back this fall! Go Blue! 〽️Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/sw2GVBYHhn— Nolan Rossback (@NolanRossbackLS) July 28, 2018
2020 Boyz @ianstewart219 @OfficialJjw @AndreSeldonjr #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/p8rVbbZMiq— Devell Washington (@DevellWashingt2) July 28, 2018
Had a great time at Michigan go blue!!〽️#hopeboyz @Hopefit1 @CoachWash56 pic.twitter.com/LuZNqBdd3Z— Paapa Kojo Yeboah (@Paapa_yeboah) July 29, 2018
#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/fZu20fPpuZ— LESHON WILLIAMS 4️⃣ (@LboogieG) July 28, 2018
Had a great day 🔷🔷@UMichFootball #goblue pic.twitter.com/imPeUO0at3— Jonathan (@BiG_Wall75) July 28, 2018
What a day at The Big House.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 29, 2018
Thanks to @LFC and @ManUtd for a great match — and to the supporters for an unreal atmosphere. #ICC2018 pic.twitter.com/uwvQz4UvTs
An awesome day of ⚽ in the Big House! pic.twitter.com/bBaMg4UDIX— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 28, 2018
👊#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mHqTbyLoij— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 29, 2018
Over 2,000 ft. Elevation gain in less than 1 mile. ⛰— Cliff Keen Wrestling (@CKAwrestling) July 29, 2018
What does your training regiment look like!? #CliffKeenTough #CliffKeen #KeepWrestling @CliffKeenWC pic.twitter.com/nK470u3AZY
Got home in time from Michigan to get my 200 ball per day in. I don't Bragg I just work and let others talk.. #GOBLUE #branhamboys pic.twitter.com/MuA3qzp95O— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) July 29, 2018
Work is all I know. No talk no dancing no tats no earrings. Just work after camp #GOBLUE #branhamboys pic.twitter.com/yBdaEK1WuG— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) July 29, 2018
I wanna keep the honor in being a Michigan Man. Effort with attitude after the 3 hr drive back #GOBLUE #branhamboys pic.twitter.com/7aBw5TGzE2— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) July 29, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Live Thread: BBQ at the Big House
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Ohio State Insider Talks Talent Level Between OSU, U-M
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Hockey: Defenseman Quinn Hughes Will Return for Sophomore Season
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Bajema, Quinones two to Watch Closely in 2019
• Michael Blinn, Sports Illustrated: Canucks Prospect Quinn Hughes Heading Back to Michigan to Hunt for National Title
