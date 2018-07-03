The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 3
Tweets of the day
I am 143% committed to the University Of...... 🤞🏽 https://t.co/mrIoC02SPc— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) July 3, 2018
C O M M I T T E D🎈 #TGFE pic.twitter.com/nywm5DQc5B— King Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) July 2, 2018
Commit No. 3 in #Michigan’s 2020 class is four-star DT Denver Warren.https://t.co/69lPp0ZHRE— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) July 3, 2018
Top Five pic.twitter.com/xbl7JoykhD— Myles Hinton (@myles_hint75) July 3, 2018
Actual footage of UM coaching staff pic.twitter.com/pKJL4NT0Wo— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) July 2, 2018
“If you ain't runnin' wit' it, run from it”— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) July 3, 2018
I know my guy @cbryant58 is lovin this one!!!!
🤔🤫🤯😉#Winningest #OnToTheNextOne #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/uQwjGF3t2Q
Whole Michigan Football staff after a GREAT day... pic.twitter.com/JDOfZPXnxv— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) July 3, 2018
It’s Poole Season in @PureMichigan #GoBlue @JordanPoole_2 @umichbball pic.twitter.com/Uxhrhcyack— Correy Selden (@merman2000) July 2, 2018
DYK? Michigan has more shoreline beaches than any of the lower 48 states!— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) July 3, 2018
If you like the 312 miles of shoreline on Lake Erie, you would love the 3,288 miles of Great Lakes shoreline in Michigan!#PureMichigan pic.twitter.com/TAow52te2i
Be sure to turn on @NBATV as @DerrickWalton10 & @D_Bo20 are about to tip off with the @MiamiHEAT in @NBASummerLeague action!#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/TuZ9bcpRyf— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 3, 2018
Tough and-one for Derrick Walton Jr. pic.twitter.com/vG3NkFzElg— Joseph Beguiristain (@JoeBeguiristain) July 3, 2018
The crazy thing is..... we still not done😈😈〽️〽️〽️〽️ #Goonsquad19— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) July 2, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Denver Warren Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: David Ojabo Commits to U-M
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What the Elite Recruits Said About Michigan at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan LB Devin Bush Named Sporting News First-Team All-American
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Michigan in a Good Spot With Danielson Ike Following Visit
---
