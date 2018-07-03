Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Hje6rjsdrdtr7malshgh
Class of 2020 Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren was one of two commits for Michigan on Monday.
Denver Warren

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I am 143 percent committed to the University of..."
— Class of 2020 Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren on Twitter on Monday, who attempted to tease fans before revealing his commitment to Michigan through a video.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Denver Warren Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: David Ojabo Commits to U-M

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What the Elite Recruits Said About Michigan at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan LB Devin Bush Named Sporting News First-Team All-American

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Michigan in a Good Spot With Danielson Ike Following Visit

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}