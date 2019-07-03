The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 3
Tweets of the Day:
🤙 @lanky_smoove is running it back at #BucksSummer!!— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2019
Full roster: https://t.co/f8vvAM57Ss pic.twitter.com/YcdAG3pbdl
The #Astros yesterday signed our third-round pick Jordan Brewer.— Houston Astros (@astros) July 2, 2019
Welcome to Houston! 🤘
Full release: https://t.co/dcjFLLFEWq pic.twitter.com/FqGo8usH5R
#ProBlue https://t.co/6wYXqvP0tW— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 2, 2019
Free agent Glenn Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, with a second-year player option, agent Jelani Floyd of @beyond_am tells The Athletic and Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2019
🏀 in the desert. It’s on. pic.twitter.com/rl9t0NUnYc— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 2, 2019
🎥 Quick Look 👀 🎥#Michigan picked up the pledge of St. Louis (HI) WR Roman Wilson earlier today. ✅ out some of his highlights from the #Rivals3StripeCamp earlier this spring! Story ➡️ https://t.co/BshMdc5nWC— Rivals (@Rivals) July 3, 2019
Visit https://t.co/VcDrXPfC76 @TheWolverineMag for the latest! pic.twitter.com/t5x7DaXTu5
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Honolulu Wide Receiver Roman Wilson Commits To Michigan
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: NBA Summer League — How U-M Alums Fared
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Analyst Discusses Jordan Morant
• Austin Fox, Harbaugh, U-M Doctor Discuss Caring For Injured Athletes On Weekly Podcast
• Chris Balas, Juwan Howard On Franz Wagner, Recruiting
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jeffrey Persi On Why U-M Is Home
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Best Week-Long Recruiting Stretches
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Analyst Breaks Down William Mohan
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Recruiting: Four-Star 2021 Receiver Would Love U-M Offer
• Austin Fox, Family Ties Have Given U-M A Head Start On 2021 4-Star LB Junior Colson
• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: Michigan MLB draft pick Jordan Brewer signs with Houston Astros
---
