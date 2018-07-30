Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez and Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison.
Joey Velazquez's Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It’s better not to live in the past. It’s good to get on to next and this season, and there’s no need to compare it to last year — or any year before that — in any form or fashion."
— Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Live Thread: BBQ at the Big House

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Notebook: Newsome 'Training Hard,' More

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact: Denver Warren to Michigan

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: From the Film Room — Andre Seldon

• Kevin Lyttle, Hookem.com: Michigan Quarterback Shea Patterson: 'I Loved Watching Colt McCoy and the Shipleys at Texas'

