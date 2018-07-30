The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 30
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Great Day! GO BLUE! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Do2WpGJGxJ— Joey Velazquez (@JoeyV242) July 29, 2018
I want to say thank you to everyone for the love and support! I’m truly thankful! I’m also honored to have inspired some of you! #BeYou #BeHappy— Mike McCray II (@BigPlayMcCray_9) July 29, 2018
Nothing better than having my college players coming back for a tune-up at The Lab. Can’t wait to watch @RashanAGary ,@MikeHoncho_50 , play in South Bend. Love these young men! pic.twitter.com/9km13p4Tk9— Peter Kafaf (@kafaf_peter) July 30, 2018
#Throwback to a Drew Dileo touchdown against Notre Dame. Who remembers this former WR? #Michigan #GoBlue (🎥: The Big Ten Network) https://t.co/QI7ghmwhZQ— Winged Helmet (@_HailToMich_) July 22, 2018
I can’t wait for 〽️ Fall Camp to get going. Tired of seeing these NFL clips of guys making outstanding Plays. Big Plays always enjoyable to watch. #CloserToGettingAfterIt— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) July 29, 2018
Incoming student event today hosted by @michiganalumni Spirit Club of Vermont and @CandaceElmquist— Heather Ryan (@hmryan72) July 29, 2018
Amazing new additions to the @UMich family. #leadersandbest #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/e4oiNuXG29
Nice Visit at The University Michigan #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Tssqfo9rTq— Jalen St John🎞 (@_JalenSt75) July 29, 2018
July 29, 2018
Living my best life! Thank you @TeamGraham55 for flying in for a couple days so i could spend some time with y’all on my day off. These moments are priceless and i thank God for blessing… https://t.co/mYhdtrb7kq— Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) July 30, 2018
Happy Sunday everyone. Be Blessed!— Chris Bryant (@cbryant58) July 29, 2018
Wait didn’t he just say he was sorry he gave his kid his name because of the added pressure? Giving your son a version of your nickname will definitely not alleviate that pressure https://t.co/7DKPSW4Ixz— Stephen Spanellis (@Big_Spanellis78) July 30, 2018
@mohurstjr you made my day today man!!!! Thanks for signing for me and thanks for taking a pic!!!! Good luck this year. #JustWinBaby!! pic.twitter.com/eijleB5Eye— JustWinBaby (@r8drfanj) July 29, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Live Thread: BBQ at the Big House
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Notebook: Newsome 'Training Hard,' More
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact: Denver Warren to Michigan
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: From the Film Room — Andre Seldon
• Kevin Lyttle, Hookem.com: Michigan Quarterback Shea Patterson: 'I Loved Watching Colt McCoy and the Shipleys at Texas'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook