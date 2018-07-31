Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 31

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Linebackers coach Al Washington (middle) posing with several recruits during the barbecue at the Big House.
Qiana Magwood's Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Unbelievable weekend in A2. Something different is going on at Michigan. Those who stay will be champions! #GoBlue"
— Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star quarterback and Michigan commit on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: BBQ at the Big House Recap

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Basketball Extra: Next Michigan Basketball Pledge Imminent?

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Shea Patterson Spends Weekend With Rangers Triple-A Team

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Beilein Reflects on Remarkable Tourney run

• Matt Hayes, Bleacher Report: QB Shea Patterson Ready to be Michigan's Savior After Escaping Ole Miss Wreckage

---

{{ article.author_name }}