{{ timeAgo('2018-07-04 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Washington D.C. St. John's College High three-star safety Quinten Johnson committed to Michigan on Tuesday.
Quinten Johnson's Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Johnson is a versatile prospect who relies on his football instincts to make big plays. He is a very intelligent player that is fundamentally sound but is also as physical as defensive backs come. Expect Michigan to take advantage of Johnson's versatility as often as they can. Digesting Michigan's playbook could be the only thing holding him back from seeing the field. Working closer to the line of scrimmage is really in Johnson's wheelhouse, because he is much better running downhill than backpedaling as a pure safety."
— Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, on newest Michigan commit Washington D.C. St. John's College High three-star safety Quinten Johnson.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quinten Johnson Commits to U-M

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Five-Star OT Myles Hinton has U-M in top 5

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan NBA Report: Wagner Scores 23 in Summer League, More

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: DE David Ojabo Felt Most Comfortable at U-M

• Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports: Michigan QB Shea Patterson Reportedly Signs Deal With Texas Rangers After Being Drafted

• Ira Winderman, Sun Sentinel: Undrafted Michigan Forward Duncan Robinson Making Heat Case in Summer League

---

