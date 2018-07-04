The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 4
Tweets of the day
Committed. Thanks All #GoBlue 〽️💙 pic.twitter.com/XjJBDwUET1— Quinten Johnson🏹 (@_QJ11) July 3, 2018
DB Quinten Johnson just committed to Michigan on the big screen here. pic.twitter.com/tSyrgpETSZ— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 3, 2018
Another 4* talent for the Michigan Wolverines in FS Quinten Johnson 5‘11“ 190 4.4 Washington DC St. John’s. Allstar FS/WR.@qj11 pic.twitter.com/detoK8cHXD— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) July 3, 2018
He was 👌👌👌👌👌-for-6 from deep, had a dunk and a nifty layup to close with 19 points in 19 minutes as @MiamiHEAT defeat @Lakers 89-74— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 4, 2018
Don’t sleep on @D_Bo20 #GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/BgCXlnsRfD
#KaBoom! The HEAT Summer League had an explosive 1st half tonight in Sacramento!— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 4, 2018
Count em - 11 3's in 2 quarters 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/z1cJhdUZVw
Duncan Robinson out here making a case for himself.— Due# (@JDue51) July 4, 2018
Oh my. pic.twitter.com/yCVyarv9iL
🎥 Moe Wagner discusses how his first NBA action in summer league went and the competitiveness of Miles Simon as their coach. pic.twitter.com/1VscxZKKqF— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2018
Shot of all our Viper recruits... pic.twitter.com/cWLhlLtxq5— The Player & The Fan (@theplayerthefan) July 3, 2018
Happy Birthday to my person❤️ Can’t wait to come home and smash a Publix cake with ya! I love ya daddy ✨ #Imselfish #boodup@CoachBush23 pic.twitter.com/AmWxk9zj9Y— Daisy (@DejaMoooonet) July 3, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quinten Johnson Commits to U-M
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Five-Star OT Myles Hinton has U-M in top 5
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan NBA Report: Wagner Scores 23 in Summer League, More
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: DE David Ojabo Felt Most Comfortable at U-M
• Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports: Michigan QB Shea Patterson Reportedly Signs Deal With Texas Rangers After Being Drafted
• Ira Winderman, Sun Sentinel: Undrafted Michigan Forward Duncan Robinson Making Heat Case in Summer League
---
