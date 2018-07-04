"Johnson is a versatile prospect who relies on his football instincts to make big plays. He is a very intelligent player that is fundamentally sound but is also as physical as defensive backs come. Expect Michigan to take advantage of Johnson's versatility as often as they can. Digesting Michigan's playbook could be the only thing holding him back from seeing the field. Working closer to the line of scrimmage is really in Johnson's wheelhouse, because he is much better running downhill than backpedaling as a pure safety."

— Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, on newest Michigan commit Washington D.C. St. John's College High three-star safety Quinten Johnson.