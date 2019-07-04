The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 4
Tweets of the Day:
I am beyond blessed. I wouldn’t be here without support from God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates.— 18 (@KrisJenkinsJr1) July 3, 2019
100% Committed to The University of Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/v9JuqAAtbB
Congratulations, Coach Bakich!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 3, 2019
Bakich Named D1Baseball Coach of the Year » https://t.co/sInWvxPhcv pic.twitter.com/5hgEc1xchi
Time to roll out the 🏀 & get some summer work in under new head coach @JuwanHoward ... #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/9YWqR5mOHH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 3, 2019
Today was @JuwanHoward first practice as YOUR 〽️🏀 head coach!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 3, 2019
How did it feel? Let him tell you ... #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oriXiLM6TP
It all started today! Getting 1% better!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 4, 2019
Check out some of the highlights from 〽️🏀’s first skills workout with @JuwanHoward & thoughts from @isaiah__02 & @Castleton_ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JSxp1BG0uN
〽️🔥#GoBlue | #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/BVB2WZluli— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 3, 2019
🚨COACH OF THE YEAR🚨— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) July 3, 2019
Congratulations to @umichbaseball head coach @ErikBakich, the 2019 @d1baseball National Coach of the Year!https://t.co/Dtb67U1Gc1 pic.twitter.com/ecojd1jBpz
We missed Chad Henne's birthday yesterday.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 3, 2019
A belated HBD to the former @UMichFootball QB. 🎂🎁🎈 pic.twitter.com/WiWTcAnHQw
How good was Tom Harmon in a 1940 game at Cal?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 3, 2019
So good, a frustrated fan tried to tackle the @UMichFootball star.#WayBackWednesday pic.twitter.com/yd4oDFjIAK
From @umichbball to the NBA! #NBASummer— NBA (@NBA) July 3, 2019
Duncan Robinson x Jordan Poole
MIA/GSW - 3pm/et, @NBATV pic.twitter.com/3WREu95w4C
Michigan has a pair of dynamic receivers that can do some damage this season. pic.twitter.com/qNBry1HJOK— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 3, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Wednesday Thoughts: On The Wolverines' Projected Win Total
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Why Jordan Morant Chose Michigan
• Austin Fox, Kris Jenkins Goes Blue
• John Borton, Michigan Wolverines Football Preview Excerpt: Josh Gattis' New Offense
• Austin Fox, Cass Tech CB Kalen King — The U-M Coaches 'Told Me They Want Me
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Analyst Breaks Down Reece Atteberry
• Aaron Fitt, D1Baseball.com: D1Baseball 2019 Coach of the Year: Michigan’s Erik Bakich
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook