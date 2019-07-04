News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 4

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

eeing some these guys on my official visit and being around them, I got to see their personalities and figure out about who they were and that made me think about who I will be surrounding myself with in college.
— Kris Jenkins

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Wednesday Thoughts: On The Wolverines' Projected Win Total

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Why Jordan Morant Chose Michigan

• Austin Fox, Kris Jenkins Goes Blue

• John Borton, Michigan Wolverines Football Preview Excerpt: Josh Gattis' New Offense

• Adam Friedman, Rivals: Michigan gets DL Kris Jenkins Jr.

• Austin Fox, Cass Tech CB Kalen King — The U-M Coaches 'Told Me They Want Me

To Commit'

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Analyst Breaks Down Reece Atteberry

• Aaron Fitt, D1Baseball.com: D1Baseball 2019 Coach of the Year: Michigan’s Erik Bakich

{{ article.author_name }}