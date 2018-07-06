Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-06 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Bhj3e6gb68hvrc50emyd
Moe Wagner racked up 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in Thursday's NBA summer league game with the Lakers.
Michigan in the NBA Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’ve always had that [baseline fadeaway]. It’s just not one of the most efficient shots, so I haven’t really done it in the past. At Michigan, we played very, very efficient basketball, so it wasn’t always an option. Part of the summer league is trying out yourself and doing new things."
— Moe Wagner after the Lakers' summer league game on Thursday, referring to a baseline fadeaway shot he made.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Recapping Michigan Football's Incredible Recent Recruiting run

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: One of Nation's top 2020 Recruits High on U-M

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Notre Dame Rivalry Returns

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thursday Thoughts, More

• Lakers.com: Moe Wagner Drops Double-Double in California Classic Finale

Question of the day

• What kind of NBA career do you think Moe Wagner will go on to have?

You may enter your responses here.

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}