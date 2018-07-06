The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 6
Tweets of the day
Had a great meal with the family on Tuesday @JonasJerebko new restaurant on Lake Charlevoix near Boyne City Michigan. Sommerset Point Yacht club and Restarant Terrific food ,view, service and atmosphere. We will be back !— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) July 5, 2018
#Michigan's amazing recruiting run has vaulted the Wolverines' 2019 class all the way up to No. 3 in the country.https://t.co/0hD17ZejFB— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 5, 2018
🎥 The #Michigan #Wolverines got a commitment from four-star DL Denver Warren. Watch a few highlights, then check out @JoshHelmholdt with the full analysis here: https://t.co/6T0lAM8c6P @TheWolverineMag pic.twitter.com/S9dLTyF1QO— Rivals (@Rivals) July 5, 2018
Moe went to work this afternoon, piling up 13 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.https://t.co/rNFydq44hD— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 5, 2018
🎥 Moe Wagner talks about what he was able to accomplish in his three games of the California Classic. pic.twitter.com/qSVBOue7Vy— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 5, 2018
Outlet pass ahead for Moe who throws it down #LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/dxsxEYrpGq— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 5, 2018
It's another great day to be an (All) American!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 5, 2018
Congrats, @_Dbush11, @RashanAGary & @KhalekeHudson #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6HeRu9boKv
Come HO〽️E bro https://t.co/xJ43DtB7He— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) July 5, 2018
Last Sacramento @NBASummerLeague game for @D_Bo20 & @DerrickWalton10 with the @MiamiHEAT right now on @NBATV vs @SacramentoKings — tip is at 5 pm #GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/GxGMQp2nnF— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 5, 2018
You ready, @moritz_weasley? pic.twitter.com/QZ7SmQkHJi— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 5, 2018
Calderone 🚨✖️4️⃣ #TBT. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ybv5q42brf— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 5, 2018
If you bleed Maize and Blue, these closing remarks from Papa Carr at our gala in May will give you chills.https://t.co/ByjYSV4XCB#GoBlue #Michigan #DIPG #findacure #ChadTough #defeatDIPG #MaizeandBlue— ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) July 5, 2018
Visited Michigan Military and Space Heroes Museum in Frankenmuth today. My father has a display case there as a Brigadier General. This is a must see place, I highly recommend it. Fabulous Michigan history pic.twitter.com/jEznmbwU9j— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) July 5, 2018
Congrats to Jesse Franklin and Ben Dragani on earning @d1baseball Freshman All-America selections! #GoBlue https://t.co/Se40vvTO8b pic.twitter.com/lfa7WqA7Ya— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 5, 2018
.@KBA_GoBlue teaching. #goblue #practiceviews pic.twitter.com/CJ1SMGDz18— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 5, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Recapping Michigan Football's Incredible Recent Recruiting run
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: One of Nation's top 2020 Recruits High on U-M
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Notre Dame Rivalry Returns
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thursday Thoughts, More
• Lakers.com: Moe Wagner Drops Double-Double in California Classic Finale
Question of the day
• What kind of NBA career do you think Moe Wagner will go on to have?
You may enter your responses here.
---
