"His biggest strength is his competitiveness and the way he approaches the game from a mental standpoint. He also has good straight line speed, and is a physical kid who looks like he spends plenty of time in the weight room. Velazquez is a multi-sport star, and those guys usually know how to compete and be good teammates."

— Rivals Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt on Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety and Michigan commit Joey Velazquez.