{{ timeAgo('2018-07-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Bettendorf (Iowa) High five-star point guard D.J. Carton is now a five-star and the No. 17 overall player in the updated Rivals rankings.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"His biggest strength is his competitiveness and the way he approaches the game from a mental standpoint. He also has good straight line speed, and is a physical kid who looks like he spends plenty of time in the weight room. Velazquez is a multi-sport star, and those guys usually know how to compete and be good teammates."
— Rivals Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt on Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety and Michigan commit Joey Velazquez.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: The Latest on D.J. Carton, 2019 Michigan Basketball Recruiting

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Helmholdt Explains What Fans can Expect From Velazquez

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Compares Andre Seldon to Will Likely

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: S&C Coach Ben Herbert's Immediate Impact

• Matt Finkel, LocalDVM.com: St. James Grad John Metchie Commits to Alabama

