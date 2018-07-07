The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 7
Tweets of the day
And then this is how @CoachJim4UM should ride out of Ohio Stadium this November - much like Bo and his Wolverines did in 1978, ‘76, ‘80, ‘86 & ‘88.@ShemyScout @TheBoStore @JohnKryk @jimbrandstatter @JMorris23 @JumboElliot76 pic.twitter.com/8FWuFIdT5G— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) July 6, 2018
Thanks to Coach Rank @CoachRank2 and Juice Academy for coming by after conditioning and working with RJ @onlyrodas10 and I! #JUICEACADEMY #SEPERATIONINTHEPREPARATION pic.twitter.com/E6wjjZUtk9— Joey Velazquez (@JoeyV242) July 7, 2018
My bro a straight dawg 〽️🔵😈 https://t.co/uHj7vsAHd4— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) July 7, 2018
Jordan Barnett ⬆️ DJ Wilson!!— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 6, 2018
Tune in on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/QSkYTISxir
In case anyone was wondering was place I came in... #️⃣1️⃣🏆☝🏼 https://t.co/3q3AS6pdiN— Jaron Faulds (@JaronFaulds) July 7, 2018
Miami was an A++... now time for the annual Canada trip to root on @BeauWalker8 & the @REDBLACKS in Montreal tonight vs the @MTLAlouettes 🇨🇦 🏈— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) July 6, 2018
Continue to inspire, motivate and live your testimony Ken. Much Respect Young Bull. https://t.co/goY8mHP0cF— Al Washington (@CoachWash56) July 7, 2018
Be careful who you tell your visions to, because they don't believe in that vision until it's visble💯— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) July 7, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: The Latest on D.J. Carton, 2019 Michigan Basketball Recruiting
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Helmholdt Explains What Fans can Expect From Velazquez
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Compares Andre Seldon to Will Likely
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: S&C Coach Ben Herbert's Immediate Impact
• Matt Finkel, LocalDVM.com: St. James Grad John Metchie Commits to Alabama
